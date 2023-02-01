OXFORD — Wednesday was National Signing Day.

Kind of.

It was really more Leftover National Signing Day, at least at Ole Miss. The Rebels added a few players to its 2023 signing class, a month and a half after signing 12 prospect during National Signing Day, Part 1, in late December.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin held a press conference then and he held another one Wednesday.

Kiffin talked about the signing class, sure, but his mind was very much focused on college football’s bigger picture.

On Tuesday night, Ole Miss released a well-produced video on Twitter spotlighting the Rebels’ mid-year transfer class. “The Portal King does it again,” the tweet said, including a crown emoji. Kiffin, per sources, loves the monicker (or he very much believes recruits love it), and he very clearly believes the portal is the way to make Ole Miss nationally competitive.

Indisputably, college football is an ever-changing game. Pay for play, disguised as NIL, is now out in the open, at least to a degree. Prospects bolt for a second opportunity early, whether it be due to a coaching change or just an opportunity at a bigger role on a different stage or a bigger bag of cash.

Wednesday’s media session was a refreshingly candid press conference even by Kiffin’s already transparently candid standards.

“Like a year before, we had much more significant players come in than go out,” Kiffin said. “I think that’s really the challenge now.”

Kiffin refers to the transfer portal as “free agency,” and he’s not wrong. To his credit, he acknowledged the difference between the NFL and college football, as it pertains to free agency. In the NFL, of course, a player has to earn free agency and can only get year-to-year free agency if he signs one-year contracts. Most players prefer multi-year deals with guaranteed money and then must perform at a high level to earn another deal down the road. In the current college system, players can leave after one season in school. Ole Miss added Walker Howard after his freshman year at LSU and lost starting cornerback Davison Igbinosun after his freshman season. Igbinosun transferred to Ohio State earlier this week.

On multiple occasions Wednesday, Kiffin referred to All-Southeastern Conference running back Quinshon Judkins, who obviously was coveted in the Tampering Portal but never entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“You’re never going to keep all your players because it’s too easy for kids to leave when they don’t like something,” Kiffin said. “I think eventually we’ll see a lot of things cleaned up around this. There are a lot of challenges like we talked about when NIL and transfer portal came out almost at the same time. Now we’re here in year whatever it is and we’re a professional sport without a whole system in place to handle these kids being treated as professionals as far as them being paid.”

Ole Miss added 14 high school players in this class, including two — defensive end Chamberlain Campbell and offensive lineman Mana Taimani — on Wednesday. The Rebels also added 14 transfers, including two not on scholarships, and they’ll likely add to that number in May when the portal reopens.

Kiffin admitted balancing when to sign a high school prospect versus added someone from the portal is “really complicated.”

“Where’s the guy from? What’s his personality? Is he the type that is more apt to transfer? You have to weigh in all those things that come with it,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin admitted he and his staff were basically “celebrating” keeping certain players who weren’t even in the transfer portal. He called it a “constant battle.”

“That needs to somehow be fixed,” Kiffin said. “You have free agency without proper windows and you have pay for play.”

Kiffin might not be enamored with the current system, but he’s clearly not running from it. Instead, he’s trying to use it to his advantage. Look at Ole Miss’ quarterback room, for example. Jaxson Dart returns after starting 12 of 13 games for the Rebels last season. Luke Altmyer transferred to Illinois. Kinkead Dent is in the transfer portal. Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter at Oklahoma State, is now in Oxford, preparing for his final season as a collegian. Howard, a former five-star and LSU’s third-team quarterback last season, is in Oxford now as well, preparing to be the Rebels’ quarterback of the future. Sure, the Dart-Sanders dynamic has a chance to go haywire, but Kiffin doesn’t seem concerned. It’s all part of the “pro mindset,” idea that he always references.

Kiffin’s approach will always lead to questions about chemistry and culture, and frankly, those questions are fair. The Rebels lost five of their last six games in 2022 and multiple sources, from parents to players to program insiders, blamed that late-season malaise — at least in part — on culture issues inside the team.

However, Kiffin appears undaunted. He’s always going to build like an NFL general manager, and repeatedly on Wednesday, he discussed his roster in professional terms.

“My job is to put together the best roster every year,” Kiffin said, adding that Dart did a lot of great things in 2022 and “dramatically improved” over the course of the season. Kiffin said adding a veteran in Sanders and “more of a young one” in Howard basically emulated the NFL model for roster-building at that position.

“That’s really our whole goal with our roster at every position every year,” Kiffin said. “That’ll be very exciting to see those guys develop and also the young one, too.”

Kiffin said there is “no way to map out a plan anymore for exactly what you’re going to do” in terms of building a roster. He noted he could lose current players in the spring, so it’s impossible to put a set number on how many players the Rebels would need to add entering the summer.

“You’re going to have surprises in this,” Kiffin said. “It’s not going to be what it used to be. …You’re going to have really good players play well and actually be happy where they’re at but they’re going to get offered to go make more money. What they have now is a chance to opt into free agency. Why wouldn’t anybody not do that and see what’s out there to make more money? That’s what happened.”

Asked how to fix it, Kiffin said it’s always seemed to him that players should be employees and have terms on them.

“Now kids go into this and soon as something doesn’t go their way, they leave, and that’s not how you want kids going into things,” Kiffin said. “That is an issue and it’s going to be a major issue.”

Kiffin stressed he’s not mad at the players who left or who contemplate leaving, noting that those players are “maximizing this flawed system. I commend them.”