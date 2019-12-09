OXFORD — At times Monday, Lane Kiffin looked and sounded like he was doing a Nick Saban impersonation.

His hands moved the way the Alabama coach’s hands do when he speaks, circling forward as he explains a point.

The new Ole Miss coach’s sentence structure often seemed to be a carbon copy of his former boss, ending sentences with an interrogative tone, punctuating the thought with an “OK?” or Saban’s patented “aight?”

Talk to anyone close to Kiffin, especially anyone who was around Tuscaloosa during Kiffin’s three years as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, and they’ll tell you Kiffin was a sponge then, absorbing as much intellectual property as he could around Saban and the sport’s preeminent program over the past decade-plus.

On Monday, in his first day as Ole Miss’ coach, Kiffin made it very clear that he was going to try to emulate Saban’s success at Alabama in Oxford. He cracked a few jokes about his suit, about getting fired on the tarmac in Los Angeles and more, but mostly, Kiffin was singularly-focused on winning.

“The goal is to win here and then sustain it,” Kiffin said. “The program has done well but we won’t have falloff. We’re going to recruit stars at the top of the roster and develop the bottom of it.”

In the past, people have said Ole Miss can’t build a program the way Alabama does — through top-notch recruiting, amassing a talent level that can cover injuries and overcome attrition. Kiffin, very clearly, intents to test that hypothesis.

Kiffin, always considered an elite recruiter during his days as an assistant at USC, the head coach Tennessee and then the top man at USC, said he learned a lot more about recruiting and roster building in Tuscaloosa. Kiffin said he wants to do what Alabama has done — utilize every avenue of player addition, from high school recruiting to junior college recruiting to the transfer portal and to adding grad transfers.

The goal, Kiffin said, is to build a roster that can continue to beat times like Alabama over a period of time, not just once or twice.

Kiffin spent the past three seasons at Florida Atlantic. They were fulfilling, as a program that had been devastated by losing won two conference titles in three seasons. Doing that with non-NFL players was “a special thing,” Kiffin said, but his time in Boca Raton also served as a bit of a test kitchen.

At FAU, Kiffin developed the entire roster. Now that he’s back in the Southeastern Conference, he’ll do that in Oxford, only he’ll do it with better players.

Kiffin learned from his mistakes at Tennessee and Southern Cal, serving as an apprentice for arguably the best coach in college football history.

“When you go through obstacles that seem like really bad things, you can feel like the firing at USC is the end of the world,” Kiffin said. “But I look differently at that now. Had that not happened, I never would have worked for Saban. That obstacle helped me develop.”

So on Monday, Kiffin went from being Saban’s disciple to his SEC West rival. He’s already, in short order, changing the culture at Ole Miss. He isn’t obsessing over the Egg Bowl rivalry. He’s not pretending to absorb himself in the Rebels’ traditions. He’s at Ole Miss to win. He wants to recruit future NFL players, develop them and make his new program a perennial winner.

“We didn’t come here to be good,” Kiffin said. “Aight, that’s not why we’re here today. We came here to be great.”