OXFORD — It’s over.

If you want Thursday’s NCAA appeals committee decision boiled down to one sentence, that’s it.

It’s over.

The general public will view Thursday’s decision as a loss for Ole Miss, as the appeals committee upheld the two-year postseason ban.

The general public will be wrong. Thursday’s decision brought with it a monumental victory. The unprecedented, overreaching, ridiculous, potentially crippling unofficial visit restriction, one that would’ve been an incredible hindrance to future recruiting efforts, was thrown out. That’s a win for Ole Miss. It’s a huge win.

That’s not spin, either. Had Matt Luke, Tyler Siskey and Co. had to manage unofficial visits, basically telling prospects not to come to Oxford, it would’ve eventually cost the Rebels players. That’s off the board now. Trust me when I tell you Luke, Siskey and everyone associated with the Ole Miss football program exhaled Thursday morning.

Effective on Friday, Nov. 23, Ole Miss goes back to being a normal football program. Ole Miss will be bowl-eligible in 2019 and, far more importantly, it will be able to conduct recruiting just like the other programs it competes against.

That’s the news value from Thursday. It’s over. A case that began more than six years ago, one that escalated in the spring of 2013 and then took a crazy, borderline sinister turn in the spring of 2016, is finally over.

Should Ole Miss fans be angry? Yes, absolutely. As I’ve written many, many times, this investigation was always a witch hunt. That said, and I’ve said this for years, the first notice of allegations is an accurate document. Oh, sure, in the wake of the revelations from the federal court case in New York last month, it’s ridiculous that infractions such as the ones Ole Miss was guilty of would result in such harsh penalties. However, Ole Miss was guilty of ACT fixing. Ole Miss boosters gave Laremy Tunsil and C.J. Hampton loaner cars. Ole Miss boosters gave Laremy Tunsil’s former stepfather money. There were violations. They were proven. The process, as flawed as it is, was followed.

Then came the Leo Lewis shenanigans, which happened to dovetail with the NFL draft night disaster. That sent the entire process off the rails and into territory that should _ should, but likely won’t _ cost some at the NCAA their jobs.

But it’s over now. Sure, the Rebel Rags case is ongoing, at least to some extent, and I’m not going to try to predict the outcome of that process.

But for Ole Miss, it’s over. There is closure. The school, the athletic department and the football program can move on.

Should Ole Miss win one of its next four games, there will be one last tangible penalty, and make no mistake, it’s unfair that Jordan Ta’amu, Greg Little, A.J. Brown, Sean Rawlings and others won’t get a bowl trip if they get to six wins. However, in the big-picture scheme of things, not going to Birmingham or Shreveport late next month isn’t hurting the future of the program.

Ole Miss won’t get the bowl revenue, and in my opinion, that’s why the NCAA was never backtracking on that portion of its decision. NCAA sanctions are meant to hurt, and it’s long been my opinion the investigators and prosecutors of this case desperately wanted to damage the Rebels’ program. I’ll always believe it was personal, for whatever reason(s), and nothing has happened to change my view.

But it’s over now. The book is closed.

Lee Tyner is gone. Matt Ball is too. Jeffrey Vitter isn’t far behind. I believe you’ll see and hear a much freer Ross Bjork soon.

There will be, I suspect, a few days and weeks of second-guessing and revisiting, but we live in a forward-thinking news cycle. Ole Miss’ season ends in three weeks, one way or the other.

On Friday, Nov. 23, Luke is on the clock. He’ll be charged to put his stamp on the program, whatever that may entail. After Thursday’s news, he can look forward to that day, knowing precisely what limitations he will and won’t have.