HOOVER, Alabama — Ole Miss won the Southeastern Conference tournament championship Sunday, as thousands of Rebel fans turned the Hoover Met into Swayze Field East. Titles are cool. Championships are forever. All of that. However, if the Rebels’ five-day stay in suburban Birmingham is any indication, this Ole Miss team is capable of so much more. The Rebels, who trounced LSU, 9-1, for the tournament championship, will get a chance to start proving that on Friday when Ole Miss plays host to one of 16 four-team regionals across the country. Should Ole Miss win _ and yes, it should _ the Rebels will then host a super regional in Oxford the following weekend for the right to advance to the College World Series in Omaha. Ole Miss is 28-4 at home this season, a statistic that should be daunting to opponents in and of itself. Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas and LSU have collected road victories but none of those teams left Swayze Field with two wins. Barring a disastrous showing in a regional, some team is going to have to do just that to prevent Ole Miss from returning to Omaha for the second time in the last five years. Ole Miss played five games in Hoover, bouncing back from a bad finish in a loss to Auburn on Wednesday to win four straight games and a tourney trophy. The way the Rebels performed on a neutral site in a loaded field should provide even more confidence as the calendar turns to June.

After Roth's start today, Ole Miss starting pitchers tallied a 1.28 ERA during the #SECTournament over 28.2 innings of work. 👀 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 27, 2018

Ole Miss got phenomenal starting pitching for five straight days, showing a depth few teams this side of Gainesville, Fla., can even think about. Ryan Rolison was great Wednesday. Brady Feigl was better Thursday. James McArthur was dominant Friday. Jordan Fowler matched him on Saturday and then Houston Roth provided the start Ole Miss needed on Sunday against LSU. Except for three shaky innings on Wednesday against Auburn, Ole Miss’ bullpen was dominant. Texas A&M coach Rob Childress called the Rebels’ relievers the strongest unit he’s seen this season, and in this version of the SEC, that’s saying something. Parker Caracci and Will Ethridge anchor a group that can shutdown an opposing offense game in and game out. The Hoover Met isn’t a bandbox. Long fly balls routinely die in the gaps and alleys. Teams must manufacture runs. All week, Ole Miss did just that, despite not clicking on all cylinders and having to endure a couple of lineup-shuffling injuries. If anything, that’s what should embolden Ole Miss the most as it searches for the five wins it needs to return to Middle America. Ole Miss lost Tyler Keenan to a wrist issue prior to Thursday’s win over Georgia. The Rebels moved Ryan Olenek to third base, inserted Tim Rowe into right field and didn’t miss a beat. Rowe’s walk-off single Thursday against Georgia and his two-run home run over the center field Sunday were two of the Rebels’ most impactful offensive moments in Hoover.

Ole Miss shortstop Anthony Servideo makes a dazzling play in the third inning of the Rebels' win over LSU Sunday. Associated Press