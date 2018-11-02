Publisher’s Note: I stole this idea from my colleague Gabe DeArmond, the publisher of PowerMizzou.com . This projection makes a ton of assumptions — assumptions that are sure to be flawed. One, there are no injuries for any team. Two, growth of players _ both at Ole Miss and for its’ opponents _ is linear and consistent. None of the above will play out that way, though there’s no way to possibly predict how injuries and player development will impact individual games or the season as a whole .

OXFORD — We get our first real look at Kermit Davis’ first Ole Miss team tonight when the Rebels entertain Fayetteville (N.C.) State at 6 p.m. at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

The real season begins next Saturday when Ole Miss entertains Western Michigan.

Ole Miss returns five players from last season’s team, including leading scorer Terence Davis, guards Devontae Shuler and Breein Tyree and forwards Bruce Stevens and Dominik Olejniczak.

“Dom has been really good,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “Bruce is probably in the best shape of his life right now. He’s down to probably 255 pounds, which is a big improvement. He seems to be moving better. He’s got to defend better.”

Terence Davis, Kermit Davis said, has been the Rebels’ best player in the preseason, based on analytics. Shuler and freshman Blake Hinson have been right behind Davis.

“A lot of guys have had a lot of bright moments,” Davis said. “Breein has become a much better defensive player. All those guys have room to improve but have all had good moments in practice.”

So before I have the benefit of 40 minutes to watch, here’s my sure-to-go-wrong, game-by-game prediction for the 2018-19 season.

I look for Davis to win in his Ole Miss debut and then lose six days later at Butler. After a Nov. 20 win over Nicholls, I project a loss to Baylor and a win over George Mason in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla.

After a pair of wins over San Diego and ULM in Oxford, I think the Rebels steal a game at Illinois State on Dec, 8 before beating Southeastern Louisiana in Jackson and Chattanooga in Oxford.

The Rebels’ six-game winning streak comes to an end in Nashville on Dec. 21 against Davis’ former team, Middle Tennessee. Ole Miss finishes up the pre-Southeastern Conference slate with a Dec. 29 win over Florida Gulf Coast, sending the Rebels into league play with a 9-3 mark.

The league is absolutely loaded, and Ole Miss jumps straight into the fire with a loss at Vanderbilt on Jan. 5. After upsetting Auburn on Jan. 9, the Rebels lose at Mississippi State on Jan. 12 and then split a two-game homestead, losing to LSU before beating Arkansas.

I project a Jan. 22 loss at Alabama before beating Iowa State on Jan. 26 in Oxford as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

From there, the Rebels return to league play, losing at Florida on Jan. 30 and then getting a huge rivalry win over Mississippi State in Oxford on Feb. 2.

After beating Texas A&M in Oxford on Feb. 6, the Rebels, according to my projections, lose back-to-back trips to Georgia and Auburn before beating Missouri on Feb. 16. Ole Miss then gets a big road win at South Carolina and beats Georgia at home before finishing the regular season with a very difficult schedule. In my projections, I have the Rebels losing to Tennessee in Oxford on Feb. 27, at Arkansas on March 2, to Kentucky on March 5 and at Missouri on March 9.

So I’ve got Ole Miss 10-3 in non-SEC play and 7-11 in league play, good for a 17-14 record heading into the SEC tournament in Nashville. In that scenario, which is likely a little optimistic, the Rebels would be on the NIT bubble,

My guess is this team comes up just short of that, with Davis’ influence clearly showing through in the final weeks of the season and with a strong recruiting class headed to Oxford in time for the 2019-20 season.