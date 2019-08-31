Ole Miss actually had a chance to win in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon at Memphis.

Given how disastrous the Rebels’ first half of offense was, that was, in and of itself, miraculous.

That won’t be any comfort for Ole Miss, which lost its season opener Saturday, 15-10, dropping one of its most winnable games of the season to a mediocre Memphis team.

The Rebels’ start was simply awful. Ole Miss had 40 yards of total offense in the first half, including minus-3 on the ground. The Rebels had just four first downs in the first half, averaging 1.6 yards per play.

Ole Miss had a strong third quarter, pulling to within 13-10. The Rebels had a chance in the fourth quarter, but Matt Corral was sacked in the end zone by Bryce Huff with 6:27 left. The safety extended Memphis’ lead to 15-10, and then the Tigers never gave the football back.

Literally, everything Ole Miss fans should have worried about coming into the opener came to fruition. A redshirt freshman quarterback, making his first career start, was 9-for-19 passing for 93 yards and an interception. He had nine rushes for 17 yards, with 15 of those coming on one scramble. Ole Miss had 80 total rushing yards and 173 total yards of offense. The Rebels’ offensive line, one that came into Saturday’s game inexperienced and undersized, simply got beat all afternoon by Memphis’ defensive front. There’s no other way to put it. It’s Ole Miss’ Achilles heal, and on Saturday, it was glaringly evident.

There were positives Saturday. Ole Miss’ revamped defense played pretty well, holding Memphis to 364 yards of total offense. The Rebels tackled better than they did a year ago, pursued ball-carriers better than a year ago and had far fewer busts. In fact, Memphis’ first touchdown of the game probably shouldn’t have even happened, as Ole Miss outside linebacker Sam Williams was flagged for a questionable facemask penalty and then tagged with a ridiculous roughing the passer penalty to keep the Tigers’ drive alive. Given how often Ole Miss’ anemic offense forced the Rebels’ defense back on the field without much rest on a hot day, the defense earned fairly decent marks.

Of course, that’s no solace today, either. If Ole Miss’ goal is bowl eligibility _ and it certainly is _ Saturday’s loss hurts badly. With all due respect to Memphis, the Tigers are average on a good day. Brady White is a subpar quarterback, and Memphis’ defense likely won’t be one of the top eight the Rebels face this year. Further, no one is going to confuse the Liberty Bowl with Jordan-Hare or Bryant-Denny or Davis-Wade, all venues Ole Miss will have to enter later this fall.

Fans will overreact in the aftermath of Saturday’s loss. That’s what fans do. Ole Miss, meanwhile, doesn’t have time to dwell on a missed opportunity. The Rebels entertain Southeastern Conference foe Arkansas Saturday night in Oxford, and they’ll hit the practice field Sunday with plenty to work on.

Corral was better in the second half than he was the first, and I expect he’ll continue to improve over the course of the season. He’s going to have to get more consistent mechanically. He’s going to have to improve his accuracy. He’s going to have to continue to improve in reading defenses and understanding coverages. I expect he will, though I won’t be shocked if it’s a process and not an enlightenment.

The Rebels’ defense will have plenty of positives to build on, and the Razorbacks’ offense likely won’t be the sternest of tests either. However, Ole Miss’ offensive line is every bit the issue we all thought it could be going into Saturday. If the woes that haunted Ole Miss’ offensive front can’t be remedied soon, it’s difficult to engender much optimism moving forward.

Let’s keep this real. Chad Morris and Co. are going to look at the Ole Miss-Memphis film as well, and when they do, they’re going to froth at the mouth. The Hogs are going to stack the box, take away the running game and put the contest in Corral’s hands. Repeatedly, Saturday, Ole Miss started at third-and-8 or longer. Teams don’t win in the SEC playing entire games behind the chains. Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez will tweak some things, I suspect, but the offense that has been installed is the offense. If defenders don’t get blocked, the offense _ any offense _ won’t work.

That’s the sobering reality. Ole Miss’ offensive line isn’t going to go add players in the coming days. Alex Givens played Saturday. Do the Rebels force some freshmen into the lineup and gamble that talent outweighs experience? Do they change the plan midstream and get some young players experience with the big picture in mind?

I don’t get paid millions to answer those questions. Matt Luke and Rodriguez do. They’ve got a week to come up with a quick fix, and given what I saw Saturday against Memphis, that’s going to be a tall order.