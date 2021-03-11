RebelGrove - McCready: Rebels beat South Carolina, set up showdown versus LSU

There’s no reason to spend more than a cursory sentence on Ole Miss’ 76-59 win over South Carolina Thursday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Rebels simply had to score more points than the Gamecocks at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. They did. Seventeen more, to be precise.

That’s all that matters from Thursday night. Ole Miss had to win. It did.

The most important development from Thursday’s win over the Gamecocks is Ole Miss advanced to Friday night’s quarterfinal round versus LSU. The Tigers are 16-8 overall, 11-6 in the SEC. More importantly, LSU has a NET ranking of 28, meaning an Ole Miss win in Nashville over the Tigers would be a very sexy line on the Rebels’ resume.

Ole Miss’ NET of 53 couldn’t be more bubbly. The Rebels have some strong lines on their resume already. Entering play Friday, Ole Miss is one of only four teams ranked Now. 40-70 in the NET with eight Quadrant 1 or Quadrant 2 wins. Missouri and Michigan State have nine each. Ole Miss and Indiana have eight each. A win over LSU in Nashville would give the Rebels another Quadrant 1 win and set up a Saturday semifinal meeting with Missouri (NET: 47) or Arkansas (NET: 15).

Ole Miss could lose to LSU and still limp into the NCAA Tournament next week. The bubble is indeed that weak.

However, if Ole Miss wants to sleep well this weekend, it will find a way to beat LSU Friday night. It’s really that simple. Win Friday, and Ole Miss is almost certainly headed to the NCAA Tournament next week in Indiana. Lose Friday, and the Rebels put their precarious fate in the collective hands of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

I think we all know which course of action would be most prudent.

“We know we have to come to Nashville and win games,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We’re in a good place. We’re going to play a really good LSU team tomorrow night.”

It’s fitting, if you think about it, that the Rebels’ season potentially comes down to a matchup in a socially distanced arena against one of college basketball’s most evil characters. Some 366 days since the sports world was shut down, Ole Miss has to muster its collective effort and channel its energy against Will Wade and the Tigers — a talented group that Wade has assembled, in his own words, on a federal wiretap, with at least one “strong-ass offer.”

No matter how it ends, this has been an unforgettable season for Ole Miss. The Rebels entered the fall with very high hopes, believing it had assembled a roster that could not only navigate the SEC but win it. Just before the season began, however, the Rebels had a COVID outbreak. Activities were halted for the better part of two weeks. Games were lost. When the season finally began, the Rebels looked elite on defense but they struggled to score. Twenty-six games later, that remains the general description of Kermit Davis’ team.

Ole Miss has beaten Missouri twice. It beat Tennessee. It swept Auburn. The Rebels can beat good teams.

Of course, Ole Miss lost at Vanderbilt. It was swept by Georgia. It blew non-league chances at Dayton and at home against Wichita State. The Rebels’ offensive struggles make them susceptible against mediocre clubs.

LSU isn’t mediocre. The Tigers whipped Ole Miss in Oxford, 75-61, on Jan. 9. They beat Arkansas in Baton Rouge by 16 points four days later. They beat Tennessee by 13, Auburn by 24 and won at Missouri this past Saturday, 86-80, in one of the most entertaining games of the SEC season.

On the other hand, the Tigers can disappear for entire games, especially on the defensive end. LSU allowed 83 points to Florida in a loss. The Tigers lost to Alabama twice, 105-75 in Baton Rouge and 78-60 in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers allowed Georgia to go for 91 points in a 13-point loss at Georgia late last month and then gave up 83 points points in an eight-point loss at Arkansas four nights later.

The Tigers are ridiculously talented. Cameron Thomas leads the way with 23.1 points per game. He’s an offensive machine, a guard who can score on every level. Trendon Watford is a point-forward of sorts, averaging 16.2 points per game. Watford is inconsistent, but when he’s on, he’s dangerous as a scorer and a facilitator. Javonte Smart has been worth every penny of that “strong-ass offer,” as he’s averaging 15.8 points per game and shooting 43.4 percent from behind the 3-point arc. Ole Miss’ perimeter defense hasn’t been a strong suit this season. It will have to be on point Friday night.

Darius Days is a factor in the paint for LSU. He’s averaging 11.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Ten Tigers average double-digit minutes. Presumably, they’ll be fresh Friday night when Ole Miss takes the court 22 hours or so after finishing off South Carolina.

On paper, LSU presents one of the worst possible matchups for Ole Miss. The Tigers are long, athletic and can score in a variety of ways. Ole Miss likely would’ve preferred Tennessee or Florida Friday, but that’s not how tournament play works. Frequently, bubble teams end up facing difficult matchups. They either succumb to their Achilles heel or rise above it and soar to new levels. It’s almost like the basketball gods write the scripts, sit back with a bowl of popcorn and a heavenly brew and watch it play out.

It’s a tall task for Ole Miss, but after a season in which adversity has been the norm and disappointment and victory have see-sawed on what seemed like a weekly basis, having a path to the NCAA Tournament that doesn’t include a Sunday afternoon win is probably all the Rebels can ask for.

At numerous points this season, Ole Miss had to feel like its season was all but lost. Now, with just one strong 40-minute effort against a bitter rival, the Rebels can wake up Saturday morning feeling pretty damn good about their NCAA Tournament chances.