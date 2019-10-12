Ole Miss isn’t talented enough to be its own worst enemy.

On Saturday night in Columbia, with a real chance to knock off Missouri, the Rebels beat themselves until the Tigers could finish the job, losing a 38-27 decision to fall to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

Miles Battle committed a holding penalty 15 yards behind the action, negating a John Rhys Plumlee touchdown. On the same drive, Plumlee held the ball too long on a mesh play, committing a turnover with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.

Still, in the final seconds of the first half, Ole Miss needed less than a yard to take a lead to halftime.

“Let’s go!” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke shouted to his team repeatedly before calling timeout, giving Missouri a chance to set up for the Rebels’ third straight inside run close to the goal line.

Snoop Conner was stopped inches short, sending the Rebels to the locker room with a 12-7 deficit.

As an aside, it’s a legitimate criticism of Luke to say he’s trying to force a personality on his team that its not ready for just yet. Ole Miss’ offensive line isn’t good enough to win in the trenches against a good front-seven. Luke and/or offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez sometimes seem determined to force a physically dominant personality from a group that isn’t capable of playing that way.

The third quarter was a nightmare for Ole Miss. Jacquez Jones was hit with a targeting penalty, keeping a Missouri touchdown drive alive. From there, the Tigers exerted their will.

Missouri controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the second half. Still, Ole Miss made a run, getting a Sam Williams interception after cutting the Tigers’ lead to 35-21. However, Matt Corral’s deep ball to a wide open Elijah Moore was barely long, turning the ball back to the Tigers on downs. Missouri drove for a Tucker McCann field goal to extend its lead to 38-21.

Ole Miss got a touchdown run from Plumlee and had a chance to make things interesting late before Tariqious Tisdale roughed Bryant in the end zone, essentially ending the game.

In short, it was opportunity lost for Ole Miss. Who knows how the game flows if Battle doesn’t hold, if Jones doesn’t hit Bryant in the head on a play in which the Missouri quarterback was giving himself up?

As it was, Ole Miss lost a game it was expected to lose. The better team won in Columbia; there’s no doubting that. The Rebels’ path to six wins was always going to, if we’re being honest, include an upset of Texas A&M in Oxford Saturday night, a win over New Mexico State next month and then a Thanksgiving night win in Starkville over Mississippi State.

To pull that off, Ole Miss has to get better at tackling. It has to get more consistent in pass coverage. It has to play a cleaner game in every facet. Both young quarterbacks, Plumlee and Corral, had bright moments Saturday night. They both made rookie mistakes. Neither, at least in my opinion, took a stranglehold on the job.

Plumlee can’t make the consistent throws needed to excel in the SEC. His lack of arm strength leaves points on the board. Corral can’t make the consistent decisions needed to do the same. He follows a brilliant throw with an awful read time after time. If only there were a way to morph the two.

In my opinion, there’s a red zone package that’s perfect for Plumlee. Ole Miss showed it in the fourth quarter at Missouri. I won’t be surprised if it’s something that becomes prevalent moving forward.

Speaking of, Saturday night will be a big night in Oxford. Ross Bjork _ and presumably, Michael Thompson _ will be returning to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Aggie maroon instead of Rebel red and (powder) blue. Beer, wine and spiked seltzer will be on sale for the first time. The weather should be nice. Presumably, a new chancellor will be in the stadium and on the job, albeit possibly still in hiding.

A win over Texas A&M would be the football equivalent of a cleansing, even if only temporary. A loss realistically would end the Rebels’ bowl hopes and stir up all of the questions that have hung over the program all season.

Ole Miss is just good enough to knock off the Aggies. However, as the Rebels learned the hard way Saturday night at Missouri, they can't afford to help the enemy.



