NASHVILLE — It’s one thing for a team to enter a conference tournament talking about new life.

It’s another thing to actually mean it.

Ole Miss, which lost 15 of its 18 Southeastern Conference games this season and endured a mid-season coaching change, has finished the season playing some of its best basketball. On Wednesday night, the Rebels defeated South Carolina, 67-61, to advance to a Thursday afternoon showdown with Tennessee.

“Those tough losses all during the course of the year, they kept patting us on the back and saying, ‘Guys, that tide is going to turn. That tide is going to turn. When you get to that SEC Tournament, you guys are going to be ready to play,’” Ole Miss interim coach Win Case said. “That's exactly what happened right now.”

It’s obviously an uphill climb to even make this weekend interesting. If Ole Miss were to defeat Tennessee, it would face Missouri Friday and still have to win two more games to win the tournament.

No one is kidding anyone. It would be a miracle, one that couldn’t be more unlikely. Still, Ole Miss has played hard and stayed positive in recent weeks.

“I'll tell you this, (Tennessee is) really, really good defensively, really talented offensively,” Case said, “But I really, really think our guys are going to be excited about playing Tennessee tomorrow.”

“I'll just say it just shows the leadership we have throughout our team, just everybody staying down, from the freshmen to the seniors,” Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield said. “Everybody is following the game plan and listening to Coach Case. We're following right behind him. We love him. We're right behind him.”

Senior Robert Allen, wearing a brace on the knee he severely injured a year ago, admitted this season has been a struggle in every way. Still, to get a win in Nashville and to carry at least a dash of hope for more has provided some excitement in the season’s finale days.

“I feel like that's a big thing,” Allen said. “And just keeping my head straight. I feel like in these last few weeks I can just tip my hat at Coach Case, just keeping the outside noise outside. Everybody who was in the locker room, who is a part of our program, is what we focus on, and that's the positive energy. That's just what it feel like these last few weeks.”