OXFORD — I’m not sure what anyone learned from Ole Miss’ 59-3 blowout win over Central Arkansas Saturday night.

The Rebels scored 21 points in the first 9:58, driving the field for an opening touchdown and then scoring after Ladarius Tennison picked up a bad punt snap and ran it in for a touchdown and then again after Bobo Miller blocked a punt, giving Ole Miss possession at the Central Arkansas 5-yard line.

The Rebels added another touchdown with 21 seconds left in the first quarter. On a day of interesting results in the Southeastern Conference, Ole Miss wasn’t interested in drama.

There figures to be more quarterback talk this week, though it might be more health-related than it will be competition-related. Luke Altmyer was impressive in his performance in his start Saturday. Altmyer pushed the ball downfield, hitting receivers in stride on plays between the hashmarks. That had been the whispered criticism of Altmyer all summer and again through preseason camp. He appeared to answer that Saturday, but then again, it was against Central Arkansas.

Altmyer did appear to injure his shoulder in the second quarter. After he threw an interception later in the quarter, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. appeared to ask Altmyer what happened. Altmyer pointed to his shoulder. Jaxson Dart played the next series and played into the fourth quarter before Kinkead Dent mopped up.

Who knows? What's not debatable is the A-Sun Conference member Trojans simply didn’t have the athletes to make Saturday night anything resembling interesting. Saturday was a money grab for Central Arkansas, who will spend the rest of September playing at Idaho State and Southeast Missouri before returning home Oct. 1 to face Austin Peay.

That’s not to minimize what Ole Miss did Saturday night. The Rebels did what good teams are supposed to do against teams like Central Arkansas — jump on them early, dominate and allow guys deep on the depth chart to get some playing time in front of the home crowd.

What was more interesting Saturday was what went on throughout the rest of the Southeastern Conference. The landscape of the rest of Ole Miss’ schedule changed — perhaps quite a bit.

Going into Saturday, Alabama was viewed as all but unbeatable in the SEC West. After a 20-19 win at Texas, one that included a Houdini act by Bryce Young and an injury to Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first quarter, that’s no longer the case. Alabama looked mortal. Its offensive line was shaky. Weapons didn’t stand up and emerge for Young. He was asked to do it all by himself, and the Heisman Trophy winner answered. Still, it’s safe to wonder if Alabama remains the prohibitive favorite in the division.

Texas A&M opened the day ranked No. 6 nationally. It finished it a loser at home against Appalachian State. The Mountaineers dominated every aspect of the game other than the score. The Aggies were anemic on offense and their highly-ranked defensive line got pushed around. All the Texas 8&4 jokes look silly. The Aggies might struggle to win seven.

Arkansas whipped South Carolina, 44-30, and the trip to Fayetteville in November looks every bit as daunting today as it did before the season began, but the games at LSU and at Texas A&M look more winnable today than they did two weeks ago.

Auburn struggled to generate offense against San Jose State and are struggling to figure out what to do at quarterback.

Bottom line for Ole Miss: While we learned very little about the Rebels, we know the SEC West likely isn’t as formidable as we believed it would be just 14 days ago.

What we don’t know about Ole Miss is what the Rebels would look like against a good team. We likely won’t have that answer until Oct. 1 when Kentucky, which won at Florida Saturday night, rolls into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Georgia Tech isn’t good. Neither is Tulsa. Is Ole Miss? That’s to be determined, apparently. But if the Rebels are, this season’s ceiling might be much higher than many believed.