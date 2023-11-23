Ole Miss limped to the finish line Thursday night. Offensive line woes crippled the Rebels' defense. Quarterback Jaxson Dart repeatedly said, "I'm good," when asked about his health in recent weeks, but Dart clearly was hurting as the season wore on. Still, Ole Miss did enough to win in Starkville, reclaiming the Golden Egg with a 17-7 win over Mississippi State on a cold night at Davis Wade Stadium. It wasn't pretty, but the end of seasons isn't a beauty pageant. Ole Miss finished the regular season 10-2 overall and 6-2 in the Southeastern Conference, a remarkable accomplishment for a team that had a over-under of 7.5 wins entering the season at most Las Vegas sports books. "That's a cool way to win," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "I'm really proud of our guys. It's a real cool group of guys. I'm blessed to coach them. We're 10-2 again. I'm really privileged." Ole Miss' only losses came at No. 8 Alabama and No. 1 Georgia. The Rebels will now wait for the next nine days or so to play out. They'll cheer for Arkansas against Missouri on Friday in Fayetteville. They'll hope Florida can knock off Florida State, perhaps setting up a two-game slide for the Seminoles. They'll cheer for Michigan State against Penn State.

Worst case, Ole Miss is Orlando-bound. The Rebels won't fall lower than the Jan. 1 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against a Big Ten foe. Sure, that bowl game could pick LSU if the Tigers beat Texas A&M Saturday in Baton Rouge, but it almost certainly won't. LSU believes its ReliaQuest Bowl-bound (formerly the Outback Bowl) if it defeats the Aggies. If this were next year, complete with a 12-team playoff format, this would be a major issue. However, only four teams are CFP-bound, so while the Rebels would likely prefer to go to the Fiesta, Peach or Cotton Bowl, a trip to Orlando won't be disappointing in the least. The loss of offensive tackle Micah Pettus, who broke a foot in the days leading up to the loss in Athens, proved quite costly. It was compounded by an ankle injury suffered by offensive tackle Jayden Williams on the third play at Georgia. Williams dressed Thursday but couldn't go. Without him, Ole Miss' makeshift offensive line simply couldn't generate push or provide Dart, nursing a bum left shoulder (and likely more), adequate protection.

So Ole Miss nursed a 36-yard Caden Costa field goal in the second quarter and tried to make it hold up. It didn't. Mississippi State drove 71 yards on 10 plays midway through the third quarter to take a 7-3 lead. Ole Miss, somehow, answered. Quinshon Judkins capped off a gritty 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown with 4:47 to go in the third quarter to give the Rebels a 10-7 lead. Then Ole Miss got a stop. It wasn't sexy. The Rebels forced a fourth-and-1 and Mississippi State elected to punt. And then Ole Miss went for the kill. A fourth-and-2 conversion, via a Dart throw to Dayton Wade, opened the fourth quarter and advanced the football to the Mississippi State 34. Two plays later, on another third down, Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. made one of their best play-calls of the season. Mississippi State was looking for something on the ground. Ole Miss faked just that, and then Dart connected with Caden Prieskorn on a 26-yard touchdown pass, giving the Rebels a 17-7 lead with 13:26 to go. "We played a really bad offensive first half," Kiffin said. "We really ran the ball there and made some significant plays."

