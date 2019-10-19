OXFORD — For the fourth time this season, Ole Miss lost a winnable game.

At some point, that becomes a trend.

Anytime there’s a trend, one searches for a commonality.

That’s not for me to figure out, but in the immediate aftermath of Texas A&M’s 24-17 win over Ole Miss Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, someone on the Rebels’ sideline would be advised to figure it out.

Ole Miss is now 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Within the past two weeks, Ole Miss coach Matt Luke repeated that the goal for this team was getting to a bowl game. To achieve that goal now, Ole Miss must beat both New Mexico State and Mississippi State and upset either Auburn or LSU. Good luck.

Seven games into the season, this team has no offensive identity at all. None. A year ago, Ole Miss’ defense sucked. There’s no nice way to put it. Mike MacIntyre has turned that around. Now, the Rebels’ defense is respectable most times out. Seven games into the season, Ole Miss can’t settle on a quarterback. One can’t throw and everyone knows it. One can’t get into any sort of rhythm because he’s not on the field. The rotation, no matter how much spin is applied in the form of an explanation, clearly isn’t optimal.

The play-calling is perplexing. Inside run, inside run, scramble around, deep ball. Rinse. Repeat. There’s no flow whatsoever.

Time management is a problem. The Rebels waste timeouts, bungle late possessions and routinely beat themselves.

Here’s the bottom line: California is an average football team. Since escaping Oxford with a win last month, the Golden Bears have lost three times, including a setback to Oregon State Saturday.

Missouri is an average football team. The Rebels could’ve won in Columbia a week ago, but they were too busy destroying their own chances to pull it off. A week later, the Tigers lost at Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M is an average football team. The Aggies walked into Oxford beat up and vulnerable. They didn’t play well, either. Still, Texas A&M headed back to College Station with a win.

Again, at some point, it’s a pattern. Maybe this is a young team that still has to learn how to win. However, at some point, the program has to give fans evidence that wins are on the horizon.

I’m not sure that’s happening right now. I’ve long thought Ole Miss’ best path forward was to give Luke another year, to let him finish this recruiting class and go into 2020 knowing results had to come. Logic tells me that’s still the case.

However, emotion kicks in during November. Ole Miss has a week off before hitting the final four games of the season, all in November.

The Rebels travel to Auburn in two weeks before heading home for dates against New Mexico State and LSU. They finish the season in Starkville on Thanksgiving night against another very average team.

I question whether the next athletics director, whoever he or she may be, can sell 4-8 to a fanbase that hasn’t been given many reasons to believe.

My advice would be for Luke and Co. to win one of these games against the blahs of the SEC. Seven games into this season, the Rebels can’t get out of their own way.