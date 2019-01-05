McCready: Rebels overcome adversity, get huge road win
NASHVILLE — It’s difficult to truly quantify how big of a win Ole Miss picked up Saturday night at Memorial Gymnasium.
Yes, it was a victory in Kermit Davis’ Southeastern Conference debut on the Rebels' bench.
Yes, it was a road win in the league, a precious commodity for any team at any time.
Yes, it was a Quadrant One win for the Rebels, a team that, with each passing game, has more of a voice in the NCAA Tournament talk.
Yes, it was all of that, but I’d argue Ole Miss’ 81-71 win over Vanderbilt was significant for what it could mean moving forward.
For context, senior guard Terence Davis spent the night in foul trouble. Davis picked up two in the first 10 minutes. He didn’t score until early in the second half, and then he picked up his third foul with 16:58 left. Less than two minutes later, Davis collected a cheap foul, his fourth.
That meant another long stay on the bench, and for an Ole Miss team desperate to develop depth, that meant a crisis of sorts.
To make matters worse, freshman forward KJ Buffen was hit with his third foul with 16-plus minutes left. Ole Miss, it appeared, was going to fade away as attrition found its mark.
Only the Rebels didn’t fade.
Instead, Breein Tyree had the best game of his Ole Miss career, scoring 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Devontae Shuler added 11 points. Dominik Olejniczak had eight points and three rebounds in 25 minutes, playing strong late against talented Vanderbilt forward Simisola Shittu.
“Obviously with TD out, I kind of know in the back of my head I’m going to have to produce a little more offensively,” Tyree said. “I just took the shots I felt comfortable with and they were falling. If I make my first couple of shots, I’m going to score a lot.”
Then there was Davis, who returned with more than eight minutes left and Ole Miss desperately needing a lift. He delivered, hitting a jumper with 8:36 remaining to give the Rebels a 60-59 lead. A 3-pointer a minute later had the Rebels’ bench jumping, and then a steal from Davis led to a layup by Shuler to extend the lead to five points. Davis finished with 11 points in 21 minutes.
That was as close as the Commodores got, as Ole Miss’ 2-3 zone gave Vanderbilt fits down the stretch. Oljeniczak’s layup on an assist from Blake Hinson with 1:24 was essentially the clincher.
Winning without Davis at his best was just huge for Ole Miss, for the Rebels, now 11-2, know exactly how good they can be when Davis and Tyree are hot at the same time.
“He made big plays,” Kermit Davis said. “That was a great road win for our team. I’m proud of it.”
“I didn’t think about taking shots,” Terence Davis said. “I just wanted to come in and do something to impact my team. Breein was doing everything he could to get our team in position to steal the game. I just wanted to impact the game on the defensive end."
Vanderbilt had built a six-point lead with 14:23 left, and say what you will about the Commodores, but Memorial was full, loud and ready to explode. Ole Miss, a team that won one SEC road game a year ago, could have gotten rattled.
“We went right to a 2-3 zone and that helped us stay out of foul trouble the rest of the way,” Davis said, noting that the Rebels got 10 huge minutes from former walk-on guard D.C. Davis and a productive eight minutes from newcomer Zach Naylor. “I thought we ran good offense against man and zone down the stretch. …The biggest thing is we good stops in our 2-3 zone.”
“It goes hand in hand with how Coach Kermit coaches us day in and day out,” Tyree said. “We have periods of adversity in every practice and we try to finish out every practice as well as we can. Our practices are anywhere from 2 1/2 to three hours and what you saw tonight has a lot to do with Coach Kermit and the coaching staff.”
Next week will be challenging for Ole Miss. The Rebels face Auburn at home on Wednesday before traveling to Mississippi State on Saturday. They’ll be underdogs in both contests, but count them out at your own risk.
As Davis noted, Saturday’s win is one Ole Miss can build on. Davis praised his team for how much it has bought in to pace of play and toughness in practice. There’s work to do, obviously, and the margin for error remains small, but the Rebels play with confidence and resilience.
“It’s unbelievable,” Kermit Davis said. “It gets them to buy into the process even more. They’ve been a fun team to come to the gym with. Early, we had some fights, just trying to get them to play the right way and all of that. Now, they’ve just kind of bought into our culture. …It’s satisfying for those guys. I’m happy for them. That was a very, very happy locker room.”