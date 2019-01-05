NASHVILLE — It’s difficult to truly quantify how big of a win Ole Miss picked up Saturday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

Yes, it was a victory in Kermit Davis’ Southeastern Conference debut on the Rebels' bench.

Yes, it was a road win in the league, a precious commodity for any team at any time.

Yes, it was a Quadrant One win for the Rebels, a team that, with each passing game, has more of a voice in the NCAA Tournament talk.

Yes, it was all of that, but I’d argue Ole Miss’ 81-71 win over Vanderbilt was significant for what it could mean moving forward.

For context, senior guard Terence Davis spent the night in foul trouble. Davis picked up two in the first 10 minutes. He didn’t score until early in the second half, and then he picked up his third foul with 16:58 left. Less than two minutes later, Davis collected a cheap foul, his fourth.

That meant another long stay on the bench, and for an Ole Miss team desperate to develop depth, that meant a crisis of sorts.

To make matters worse, freshman forward KJ Buffen was hit with his third foul with 16-plus minutes left. Ole Miss, it appeared, was going to fade away as attrition found its mark.

Only the Rebels didn’t fade.

Instead, Breein Tyree had the best game of his Ole Miss career, scoring 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Devontae Shuler added 11 points. Dominik Olejniczak had eight points and three rebounds in 25 minutes, playing strong late against talented Vanderbilt forward Simisola Shittu.

“Obviously with TD out, I kind of know in the back of my head I’m going to have to produce a little more offensively,” Tyree said. “I just took the shots I felt comfortable with and they were falling. If I make my first couple of shots, I’m going to score a lot.”

Then there was Davis, who returned with more than eight minutes left and Ole Miss desperately needing a lift. He delivered, hitting a jumper with 8:36 remaining to give the Rebels a 60-59 lead. A 3-pointer a minute later had the Rebels’ bench jumping, and then a steal from Davis led to a layup by Shuler to extend the lead to five points. Davis finished with 11 points in 21 minutes.

That was as close as the Commodores got, as Ole Miss’ 2-3 zone gave Vanderbilt fits down the stretch. Oljeniczak’s layup on an assist from Blake Hinson with 1:24 was essentially the clincher.