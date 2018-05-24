McCready: Rebels' rebound from dark moment could provide galvanizing moment
HOOVER, Alabama — It was a moment Parker Caracci won’t soon forget.
It might also be a moment that galvanized an already elite team and put it on course to do something special.
Ole Miss rode the craziest of roller coasters Thursday before finally upending Georgia, 5-4, in a wild, 10-inning, rain-delayed Southeastern Conference tournament game that might _ or might not _ have carried national seeding ramifications.
By the time it ended, some five hours after it began at 9:30 a.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Ole Miss players were more happy about picking up a teammate than they were picking up a win over one of the programs also very much in the mix for a national top-eight seed.
Before we go further, let’s set the scene:
Ole Miss led Georgia, 3-1, in the top of the eighth inning Thursday in the losers’ bracket of the SEC tourney. LJ Talley led off the frame for Georgia with a ground-rule double. Patrick Sullivan followed with an infield single to move Talley to third base and then promptly stole second base to put the game-tying run in scoring position.
Caracci, Ole Miss’ electric closer, then did what he has done all season, one that would never have been this special in Oxford had it not been for his clutch performances all spring. Caracci struck out pinch-hitter Mason Meadows. Then he struck out center fielder C.J. Smith. Caracci worked the count full against Aaron Schunk before getting the Bulldogs’ third baseman to hit a sharp one-hopper back to him on the mound.
Then all hell broke loose. Caracci caught the ball, moved toward the plate and catcher Nick Fortes and then appeared to get confused. Indecisively, Caracci lobbed the ball overhand to Fortes. The ball sailed well over Fortes’ reach and to the backstop, allowing both runs to score. The shock on the part of Caracci’s teammates was palpable.
Caracci was not available to media after Thursday’s game, but the play was, understandably, a major point of conversation.
“I was going home and he saw me and he just freaked out,” Talley said. “He tried to throw home. Obviously, he should have gone to first and the inning’s over with. He saw me and freaked out. We caught a break.”
“The first thing is you’re just kind of curious as to what was going through his head,” Ole Miss left fielder Thomas Dillard said. “Baseball’s a tough game, a weird game. Sometimes the game can speed up on you.”
Schunk advanced to third base on the Caracci error and the Bulldogs’ best hitter, Keegan McGovern, was waiting in the on-deck circle. Bianco had already used his visit earlier in the frame so Caracci didn’t have much time to compose himself.
“I’ve seen a pitcher throw home with two outs before, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a result like that,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “When the game gets going fast in big situations, it’s emotional, it’s stressful. There’s a lot of things going through these kids’ minds. You hate it for the kid; he’s a really good kid. It was good for us, but he overcame it. He did a really good job of composing himself, getting out of that inning and giving his team a chance to win.”
Caracci struck out McGovern to end the threat, and the game remained tied until the 10th, when Talley blasted a home run deep over the right field wall to give Georgia a 4-3 lead.
Down to its final three outs and facing Schunk, who doubles as Georgia’s closer, Ole Miss showed its mettle.
Fortes led off the Rebels’ half of the 10th with a single. Dillard followed with an RBI-double to right field to even the game at 4-4. After Cole Zabowski struck out and Will Golson popped out to shallow left field, Tim Rowe delivered the game-winning single into center field to give Ole Miss a win. Afterwards, his teammates mugged Caracci in right-center field, all delivering the same message to their presumably relieved teammate.
“It’s good to pick somebody up if they make a mistake,” Dillard said. “That’s what a team’s all about. We’ve got to have people to pick people up. Parker’s one of my good friends; he’s going to be my roommate next year. After the game, he just came up to me and gave me a big hug and said he loved me. He knew that he didn’t have the performance that he wanted to have today, maybe had a mental error there. But he knows we have a good offense. If he makes a mistake, we’ll be there to back him up.”
“In a weird way, they probably wanted to win this game a lot more when that happened to Parker,” Bianco said. “They know what Parker means to this team and how much he’s done to put us in the position that we are.
“Sometimes we mess up. We all do things. Maybe it’s not on the mound on national television, but we all do things that, if enough people saw it, they’d go, ‘What the heck were you thinking? I can’t believe you did that.’ You’d probably go, ‘Yeah, I’m glad it wasn’t on national television.’ But one of the amazing things about that, is he struck out their best hitter right after that and got off the field. That’s who he is. He can handle it and not let it blow up on him.
“Let’s be honest, there’s been times he’s picked us up, he’s picked other pitchers up,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “We’ve extended him certain games and certain weekends. He’s always been there. It hasn’t always been pretty, but he hangs in there and he makes pitches and he gets off the field. When you’re out there in those situations, it’s not going to be pretty all the time. He’s handled it as well as anybody as I’ve ever seen.”