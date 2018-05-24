What. Just. Happened. 😱 Georgia and Ole Miss are tied at 3 in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/IgS9OXH71t

HOOVER, Alabama — It was a moment Parker Caracci won’t soon forget.

It might also be a moment that galvanized an already elite team and put it on course to do something special.

Ole Miss rode the craziest of roller coasters Thursday before finally upending Georgia, 5-4, in a wild, 10-inning, rain-delayed Southeastern Conference tournament game that might _ or might not _ have carried national seeding ramifications.

By the time it ended, some five hours after it began at 9:30 a.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Ole Miss players were more happy about picking up a teammate than they were picking up a win over one of the programs also very much in the mix for a national top-eight seed.

Before we go further, let’s set the scene:

Ole Miss led Georgia, 3-1, in the top of the eighth inning Thursday in the losers’ bracket of the SEC tourney. LJ Talley led off the frame for Georgia with a ground-rule double. Patrick Sullivan followed with an infield single to move Talley to third base and then promptly stole second base to put the game-tying run in scoring position.

Caracci, Ole Miss’ electric closer, then did what he has done all season, one that would never have been this special in Oxford had it not been for his clutch performances all spring. Caracci struck out pinch-hitter Mason Meadows. Then he struck out center fielder C.J. Smith. Caracci worked the count full against Aaron Schunk before getting the Bulldogs’ third baseman to hit a sharp one-hopper back to him on the mound.

Then all hell broke loose. Caracci caught the ball, moved toward the plate and catcher Nick Fortes and then appeared to get confused. Indecisively, Caracci lobbed the ball overhand to Fortes. The ball sailed well over Fortes’ reach and to the backstop, allowing both runs to score. The shock on the part of Caracci’s teammates was palpable.

Caracci was not available to media after Thursday’s game, but the play was, understandably, a major point of conversation.

“I was going home and he saw me and he just freaked out,” Talley said. “He tried to throw home. Obviously, he should have gone to first and the inning’s over with. He saw me and freaked out. We caught a break.”

“The first thing is you’re just kind of curious as to what was going through his head,” Ole Miss left fielder Thomas Dillard said. “Baseball’s a tough game, a weird game. Sometimes the game can speed up on you.”

Schunk advanced to third base on the Caracci error and the Bulldogs’ best hitter, Keegan McGovern, was waiting in the on-deck circle. Bianco had already used his visit earlier in the frame so Caracci didn’t have much time to compose himself.

“I’ve seen a pitcher throw home with two outs before, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a result like that,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “When the game gets going fast in big situations, it’s emotional, it’s stressful. There’s a lot of things going through these kids’ minds. You hate it for the kid; he’s a really good kid. It was good for us, but he overcame it. He did a really good job of composing himself, getting out of that inning and giving his team a chance to win.”

Caracci struck out McGovern to end the threat, and the game remained tied until the 10th, when Talley blasted a home run deep over the right field wall to give Georgia a 4-3 lead.

Down to its final three outs and facing Schunk, who doubles as Georgia’s closer, Ole Miss showed its mettle.