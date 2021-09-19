McCready: Rebels roll, set up potential storybook October

Neal McCready's postgame columns are presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning and Heating. Different names, same great products and services. If you live in Oxford, Tupelo or the surrounding area, call Comer at 662-801-1777. If you live in Hernando, Memphis or the surrounding area, call 662-429-4429.

OXFORD — The hour was late. The track was sloppy. The ball was wet.

It didn’t matter.

Ole Miss had too many weapons for Tulane. It was as simple as that. One might have wondered if the ball would be too wet to take many deep chances. One might have wondered if the footing would be so treacherous that cutting would be problematic.

Again, it just didn’t matter. The Rebels’ offense just punished the Green Wave en route to a 61-21 blowout win.

Matt Corral can beat you with his legs even when Mother Nature tries to do you a favor against his arm. Jerrion Ealy is an explosive runner who has a penchant for getting downhill. Henry Parrish Jr. possesses a second cut that will earn him money playing on Sundays in a couple of years. The Rebels have big receivers, guys who can thrive in the short game. Braylon Sanders is a deep threat that must be respected.

This offense can score from far, which is what it loves more than anything. Corral’s deep ball to Jonathan Mingo midway through the second quarter, gave the Rebels a 33-14 lead.

It can score from close, too. It can do everything. It’s a monster, one that should frighten every defensive coordinator it encounters.

In the first half alone, Ole Miss rolled up 40 points and 448 yards. Corral was 18-for-24 passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Ealy rushed 12 times for 87 yards. Parrish had eight carries for 57 yards. Snoop Conner added eight rushes for 40 yards. Eight receivers caught passes.

Again, that was just in the first half.

Of course, the offense gets the headlines, as it should, and I’ll return to it in this column in a bit, but what makes Ole Miss interesting as it prepares to enter what should be a memorable October is defense. A year ago, the Rebels didn’t really have a defense. I mean, that’s harsh, but it’s basically true.

A year later, Ole Miss’ defense is pretty solid, and it seems to be getting better each week. Chance Campbell has solidified the linebacker corps and a talented influx of newcomers in the secondary has secured the back end.

On Saturday night, once the game started an hour and 45 minutes after it was scheduled to kickoff, the Rebels’ defense effectively stymied Tulane’s offense, the same one that scared the hell out of Oklahoma two weeks ago in Norman. It wasn’t a perfect performance on that end, mind you, but Tulane is dangerous on offense as well.

There is plenty to work on over the next couple of weeks. This isn’t a finished product, not by any measure. Penalties remain a problem. Corral is probably taking a hit or two more than Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby would like. Drops are likely a bit of a concern, even on a night when the football is slick.

But that’s nitpicking. If you watch teams across the country, they all have weaknesses and flaws. They’re all vulnerable in spots.

Even Alabama.

Speaking of, the Crimson Tide is next.

An Oct. 2 date in Tuscaloosa is the opening act in the aforementioned October, a five-game month that will obviously shape the direction of this season and, to some extent, the near future of Kiffin’s program.

In October, Ole Miss will face Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Auburn on five consecutive Saturdays.

That date with Nick Saban and Co. is suddenly a massive opportunity on multiple fronts. Assuming Alabama beats Southern Mississippi on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, the top-ranked Tide will be 4-0 when Ole Miss rolls into Tuscaloosa. Florida rolled up 440 yards in a 31-29 loss to Alabama Saturday in Gainesville. Emory Jones, who does not possess Corral’s arm, was 18-for-28 passing for 195 yards. The Gators had 245 yards of rushing offense.

Ole Miss will be an underdog, but it won’t be nearly as prohibitive of one as we might have imagined weeks ago. Further, Corral can vault into the lead in the Heisman Trophy race if he could somehow lead Ole Miss to a win in Tuscaloosa. Corral was 23-for-31 passing Saturday, good for 335 yards passing and three touchdowns. He added 68 yards and four touchdowns rushing. At this point — and it’s really, really early — his leading competitor for the award is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns in Gainesville. Oklahoma fans will argue for Spencer Rattler, but no one with eyes right now would legitimately favor Rattler over Corral.

Bottom line: Ole Miss is right where most thought it would be at this point. The Rebels are 3-0 and playing good football. Every possible goal is in play but the obstacles are getting closer. Next week offers a chance for Ole Miss to catch its breath. It would be advised to do just that.

If you like drama, this team could be right up your alley. Things are likely about to get wild.