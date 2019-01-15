LSU, an immensely talented team that hasn’t lost since Dec. 12 at Houston, used its athleticism and length to disrupt Ole Miss’ offense. Once the Tigers’ shots began to fall, the Rebels simply couldn’t keep up.

No. 18 Ole Miss’ 10-game winning streak, as well as its unblemished record in the Southeastern Conference, came to an end Wednesday night as LSU dominated the second half in an 83-69 win, leaving a sellout crowd of 9,500 fans disappointed.

What does it mean? In the big picture, not much, certainly nothing to get worked up over. Sure, it was a lost opportunity to gain another Quadrant One win, but the Rebels can climb right back on the proverbial horse Saturday in Oxford against Arkansas, and next Tuesday’s game at Alabama is certainly winnable.

Ole Miss wasn’t going unbeaten in the SEC, and if you are hoping for a regular season championship, your expectations aren’t realistic.

Given the talent level in Baton Rouge, Ole Miss won’t be hurt by Tuesday’s loss when the NCAA Tournament selection committee convenes in March. The Tigers, who entered Oxford with a NET ranking of No. 25, have no discernible weakness. They’re going to win a lot of games. Oh, and Tremont Waters is a bad, bad boy who is going to make millions in the NBA.

If the goal is to make the NCAA tournament, and that is certainly what one player after another has mentioned since the season began in November, Ole Miss is in great shape. It just needs to stack wins when it plays winnable games.

The bottom line Tuesday night was Ole Miss didn’t play well enough to win. The Rebels, which have won this season with efficient offense, were not particularly sharp on that end of the floor against LSU. Ole Miss shot just 40.6 percent from the floor, 28.6 percent from the 3-point line and 52.9 percent (9-for-17) from the free throw line. The Rebels had just 14 assists, committed 16 turnovers, forced just 13 turnovers, had very questionable shot selection and was sloppy in transition on both ends.

“The ball didn’t get off the ground, it didn’t seem like,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We were dribbling for shots. We couldn’t do anything off at the rim most of the time and Waters was just terrific.”

Terence Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Ole Miss, adding three assists and two steals. KJ Buffen had a strong game off the Rebels’ bench, scoring 13 points and grabbing five rebounds in 19 minutes. Breein Tyree scored 12 points but committed six turnovers. Blake Hinson, who scored 26 at Mississippi State Saturday, had just five points against LSU. Hinson was 2-for-8 from the floor and had just one rebound in 29 minutes. Dominik Olejniczak and Bruce Stevens combined to play 39 minutes. As a duo, they had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

That the Rebels were down just six points late in the second half, given all that went wrong Tuesday night, should provide some optimism moving forward. Ole Miss was sloppy from the jump and was still tied with LSU, 31-31, at halftime. After beating Vanderbilt, Auburn and Mississippi State to open league play, the Rebels now know, beyond a shadow of any doubt, they can compete in this league.

LSU took advantage of known weaknesses. Ole Miss won the rebounding battle, 42-40, but LSU’s talented bigs, Kavell Bigby-Williams and Naz Reid, combined for 23 points and 14 rebounds. Bigby-Williams added five blocked shots and disrupted countless shots at the rim. Throw in Waters’ 20 points and nine assists and it was simply more than Ole Miss could overcome.

“That’s the hardest they’ve played and the hardest they’ve guarded,” Kermit Davis said of LSU. “Their team had a purpose and we just got intimidated around the rim. …Really T.D. was the only guy that could finish a few balls and KJ did a good job, too.”