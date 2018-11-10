Embattled all season, Ole Miss’ defense gave the Rebels chances to grab a road Southeastern Conference win Saturday.

Make no mistake, the criticisms of Ole Miss’ defense from the first nine games of the season were valid and justified.

On Saturday in College Station, Texas, however, it was Ole Miss’ defense that kept the Rebels in the game.

With Texas A&M on the ropes, Ole Miss’ offense couldn’t close the deal. The Aggies escaped with a 38-24 win, but it wasn’t due to defensive failures.

After a week in which discussion regarding defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff’s future or lack thereof in Oxford, the Rebels’ defense had its best performance of the season.

Ole Miss’ defense did everything it possibly could have in the first half, and the Rebels appeared poised to take a two-score lead. However, Jordan Ta’amu fumbled deep in Texas A&M territory, killing a scoring chance.

The Aggies responded with a touchdown drive to even things at 14-14 at halftime. Ole Miss’ defense made what could have been and probably should have been the play of the game — Willie Hibbler forced a Kellen Mond fumble and Zedrick Woods picked it up and raced 96 yards for a touchdown.

From there, Ole Miss’ defense began to break. The unit is too thin, and the Aggies simply began to wear the Rebels down. Texas A&M scored the next 10 points, one driving 72 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 21-21 and then taking advantage of a short field to set up a 46-yard field goal and a 24-21 lead.

The Aggies put the game away in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns, finishing the game with 503 total yards and 38 points.

In no world is a 500-yard-plus effort a good one for a defense, but that’s what this Ole Miss defense does. It entered Saturday’s game giving up just more than 499 yards per outing. Still, on Saturday, the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Texas A&M had the football for just more than 37 minutes. Ole Miss had just 65 plays and 29 of those came in the fourth quarter when the Rebels were frantically trying to catch up. The Rebels were just 1-for-11 on third down. That simply won’t work.

It’s repetitive at this point, but Phil Longo and McGriff’s systems don’t work together against good teams. In 12 days, it’s an issue Matt Luke must address, one way or the other, though sources in and around the program insist staffing decisions haven’t been made and won’t be made until after Ole Miss’ Thanksgiving night date with Mississippi State.

Here’s the thing: Ole Miss’ defense, no matter who is running it, is going to be thin next season. It’s going to be young and it’s going to lack depth at multiple spots. If the Rebels are going to stick with this offensive scheme, it is either going to have to slow down or avoid the droughts like the one that plagued it in the third quarter Saturday.

Throw in the reality that Ole Miss will be using a new starting quarterback and replacing three offensive linemen and at least two wide receivers and keeping Longo’s current scheme is simply asking for more of the same.

That’s not me calling for Longo’s job, either. That’s not my call. It’s Luke’s. He’s making $3 million per year to make it.

If Luke wants to keep that salary, he’ll soon have to start winning games like Saturday’s. For much of the past two seasons, Ole Miss’ defense made that impossible. At Texas A&M, however, the loss belonged to an offensive scheme that failed when it mattered most.

That’s a reality Luke must ponder. Here’s the truth: Luke’s offensive and defensive systems are the equivalent of a bad marriage. In 12 days, it’s a marriage that needs major counseling or a divorce.