OXFORD -- Before the season, Ole Miss' over/under win total was 7.5.

In other words, 8-4 would have widely been considered a success. That still holds today, or at least it should.

Prior to the season, nine wins would have been been considered an excellent campaign. That still holds today, or at least it should.

In early September, before Ole Miss kicked off against Mercer, a 10-win season sounded like a borderline fantasy. No one, except for the people who love the school/program so much that they always view everything through powder blue and red glasses, truly believed that was possible. As of today, that's no longer the case.

No. 12 Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, 33-7, to improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference. The win over the Commodores also set up two weeks that will not only go a long way towards defining a season but also perhaps shape the direction of the Rebels' program.