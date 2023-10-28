McCready: Rebels take care of business to set up defining two weeks
OXFORD -- Before the season, Ole Miss' over/under win total was 7.5.
In other words, 8-4 would have widely been considered a success. That still holds today, or at least it should.
Prior to the season, nine wins would have been been considered an excellent campaign. That still holds today, or at least it should.
In early September, before Ole Miss kicked off against Mercer, a 10-win season sounded like a borderline fantasy. No one, except for the people who love the school/program so much that they always view everything through powder blue and red glasses, truly believed that was possible. As of today, that's no longer the case.
No. 12 Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, 33-7, to improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference. The win over the Commodores also set up two weeks that will not only go a long way towards defining a season but also perhaps shape the direction of the Rebels' program.
Neal McCready's postgame columns are presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors. If you're searching for residential or commercial properties in Oxford or Tupelo, contact Whitney McNutt for amazing, professional service and support. Contact Whitney at Whitney@tmhomes.com or 662-567-2573.
Ole Miss dominated Vanderbilt from the opening drive, marching down the field for an easy touchdown. It was a sign of things to come.
Sure, the Rebels goofed around a little in the red zone and had to settle for a couple of field goals due to those mistakes, but the contest was never in any degree of doubt.
Jaxson Dart's 6-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Wade gave Ole Miss a 26-0 lead with 7:40 in the second half.
