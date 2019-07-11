McCready: Recruiting Hot Board (7-11-19)
After a frenetic June full of commitments, Ole Miss can be selective moving forward. Here's a look at who's committed and who's being targeted as the Rebels look to round out the 2020 signing class...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news