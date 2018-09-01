HOUSTON | There are few days as ripe for overreactions than the Sunday and Monday following the first weekend of the college football season.

With that in mind, I’ll refrain from turning the dial all the way to high following Ole Miss’ 47-27 rout of Texas Tech Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

It must at least be considered that Texas Tech is bad. Put it this way: Unless things change dramatically for the Red Raider team I watched Saturday, the Kliff Kingsbury era in Lubbock is fast nearing its end.

No one would be surprised if, at the end of the 2018 season, the Red Raiders had as few as three wins. Throw in the loss of quarterback McLane Carter to an apparent leg injury in the second quarter and three victories might be an optimistic outlook.

[Related: Observations after the win over Tech]

Still, Saturday was a big win for Ole Miss. It was a notable victory for Matt Luke, coaching his first game as the Rebels’ head coach without an interim tag in front of that designation. Ole Miss looked well-prepared, played with energy and precision and was clearly the better team in Houston.

Look, a loss Saturday would have just been one loss for Luke. It wouldn’t have been an indictment of his tenure in Oxford or any such silliness. Luke has a long, hard rebuild in front of him, and that task is every bit as daunting after a win over Texas Tech as it would’ve been following a loss.

Saturday’s win does, however, put aside some of the angst of the Ole Miss fan base — at least for a while. It creates a scenario for an exciting September. The Rebels will be 2-0 when No. 1 Alabama heads to Vaught-Hemingway in 14 days and they’ll likely be 3-1 when they travel to Baton Rouge 14 days after that.

Luke’s ultimate judge and jury are a group of kids who are ages 14-17 right now. It’s almost a certainty they liked what they saw on Saturday. The Rebels, wearing clean, all-white uniforms (just as an aside, it’s my personal opinion that just a little blue would be a great addition and stop Ole Miss’ all-white from looking like Wisconsin South), put up a bunch of points in an NFL stadium on national television.

Many of those kids will be in Oxford over the next three weeks, and a win Saturday likely ensured an enthusiastic atmosphere will greet them. Kids love energy. Wins provide it.

On the field, Ole Miss’ offense looked about as good as expected. Jordan Ta’amu was sharp. Ole Miss’ receivers are a handful for any team, and Texas Tech just had no answer at all. Scottie Phillips became the eighth running back in Ole Miss history to surpass the 200-yard rushing mark, and Phillips’ 204 yards Saturday marked the highest rushing total for any player in program history making his debut. Depth behind Phillips was a question mark Saturday, but that should improve when Eric Swinney returns in a couple of weeks.

Defensively, the Rebels were about what most expected. There’s work to do, obviously. It wasn’t a total disaster by any stretch, and Wesley McGriff’s guys recorded some critical stops that allowed Ole Miss to put the game away, but the Alabamas and Auburns of the Southeastern Conference won’t see anything on Saturday’s film that will send shivers down their collective spines.

Ole Miss’ run defense remains a work in progress. It was better than it showed most of 2017, but it must get better quickly to avoid embarrassment in two weeks. The Rebels’ pass defense was shaky at times. Ole Miss gave up more than 200 yards passing to backup quarterback Alan Bowman. Again, it wasn’t awful, but it will have to get better before some of the SEC’s better quarterbacks are across the line of scrimmage.

Luke Logan made his kicks. Jaylon Jones returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Kevontae’ Ruggs had a huge hit on a kickoff. Mac Brown shanked a 15-yard punt, and Ole Miss allowed De’Quan Bowman to break free for a 49-yard punt return. All in all, the positives outweighed the negatives on special teams.

So no, Saturday wasn’t a coronation of Luke as a great coach or of this Ole Miss team as a potential juggernaut in the Southeastern Conference.

What it was, however, was a nice win to start what should be an interesting season. Nothing more. Nothing less.