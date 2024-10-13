McCready: 'Shocked' Rebels left to pick up pieces after OT loss at LSU

in other news
Dia looking to simplify his game while amplifying Rebels' chances
Chris Beard was drawn to Malik Dia's intelligence during his time in the transfer portal. That's held true in Oxford.
Rebels working to establish defensive identity in preseason
The season is approaching, and as it does, the sense of urgency to establish an identity grows.
Six Questions: McCready, Powell preview No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU
Six Questions: McCready, Powell preview Saturday night's showdown between No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU
The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 292
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 292.
Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Pounds ready for rivalry
Tuesday Report: Pounds embracing LSU rivalry, John Saunders Jr., Yam Banks, praise from Kelly, LSU injury update
