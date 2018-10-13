Somehow Ole Miss is 5-2.

Down 17 points in Little Rock, somehow Ole Miss came back and won Saturday night, 37-33.

For all the angst around the Ole Miss program, the Rebels continue to find good fortune. For the third time since last November, Ole Miss knocked out a starting quarterback and defeated an opponent’s backup.

It counts.

As crazy as it sounds, as rough as it looked at times Saturday night, Ole Miss is a win away from a break-even season and two wins away from a winning season in a year in which the Rebels trailed Southern Illinois and were tied with Kent State at halftime. And yes, it does sound crazy.

Give credit where it should go. Jordan Ta’amu was terrific in Ole Miss’ comeback. He passed for 387 yards and ran for 141. Only Archie Manning has accounted for more yards in a single game in Ole Miss history.

Down 33-31 and pinned at the Ole Miss 3-yard line with 2:02 left, Ta’amu directed another come-from-behind touchdown drive on the road. It’s fast becoming his Ole Miss legacy.

“Everyone knew who was going to win,” Ta’amu said. “Everyone knew we were going to drive down.”

Scottie Phillips was very good Saturday. So were DaMarkus Lodge and A.J. Brown. The Rebels’ offensive line was terrific. Phil Longo’s second-half play-calling was masterful.

Ole Miss’ defense, as porous as it is, held Arkansas to field goals. Zedrick Woods’ interception clinched the game for Ole Miss in the final minute. Somehow, some way, a team that allowed 299 rushing yards to Arkansas found a way to win.

A crazy season just got crazier.

Think about it. In the first half alone, I caught myself asking the following:

“How does Ryder Anderson end up in man coverage? How?”

“Just how bad of a look is a play in which Vernon Dasher is ejected for targeting and two other Rebels get flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct?”

“What in the world is Qaadir Sheppard thinking, roughing the quarterback and keeping an Arkansas drive alive?”

Still, Ole Miss won.

So, here we are. Ole Miss is 5-2 with a struggling Auburn team headed to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium next Saturday. The Tigers are coming off consecutive losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee and couldn’t be reeling any harder than they are.

After that, Ole Miss gets a week off before South Carolina comes to town. November ends with trips to Texas A&M and Vanderbilt and a home game against Mississippi State. Suddenly, six wins seem likely and seven or even eight feel possible.

In a regular Ole Miss season, the focus now would be on bowl eligibility and possibilities. Of course, this is anything but a normal Ole Miss season. As of today, the Rebels aren’t eligible for the postseason due to an NCAA postseason ban.

Ole Miss’ appeal isn’t expected to end in relief from that sanction. In all likelihood, there won’t be a trip to Nashville or Charlotte or Houston. Regardless, a program left for dead just a year ago most definitely has a pulse, as erratic as it may be.

The Rebels made sure of that Saturday night in rainy Little Rock.

Somehow. Some way.