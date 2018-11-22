OXFORD — Matt Luke is on the clock.

That might not be fair _ in fact, it probably isn’t _ but it doesn’t make it less true.



There might be some _ in fact, there will be _ who will deny the urgency that now faces Luke square in the face, but they’re wrong.



Luke, who finished his first (or second, depending on your perspective) season as Ole Miss’ head coach Thursday night on the short end of a 35-3 decision to Mississippi State, now faces the single most critical offseason of his coaching career.



It starts Friday morning, and Luke can’t afford to get it wrong.



Ole Miss finished the season with a 5-7 record. The Rebels were 1-7 in the Southeastern Conference, the lone win coming over an Arkansas team that is a loss at Missouri on Friday away from finishing 2-10, 0-8. Ole Miss won that game by the skin of its teeth and only after knocking out the Razorbacks’ starting quarterback and top two running backs.



Yes, it counted, but let’s not kid ourselves. Ole Miss peaked on Sept. 1 in Houston against Texas Tech and likely played its best game of the season a month later in Oxford against Louisiana-Monroe. After that win in Little Rock, Ole Miss lost five straight games, dropping contests to Auburn, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.



Dissect the season all you’d like, though I can sum it up. Ole Miss’ defense, a unit devoid of real talent and besieged by injuries, struggled all fall. The Rebels’ offense, one full of front-line talent and built upon a veteran offensive line, moved the football between the 20s all season but repeatedly failed in the red zone. Yes, the Rebels played hard for Luke every single week, but the SEC is not the Oxford Park Commission. There are no pizza parties and participation ribbons. This is the scoreboard business, and 1-7 in the SEC isn’t going to pay the bills.



What’s worse is Ole Miss failed the look test, and at times, it failed it miserably. It trailed Southern Illinois at halftime, was tied with Kent State at intermission, blew double-digit leads to South Carolina and Vanderbilt and played poorly against LSU and Auburn. On Thursday night, the Rebels were never in the game.



But all of that is in the past now. It’s over. It won’t get Luke fired, nor should it, though it’s only being thorough to say, judging by message boards and attendance, Luke has lost the public trust. They weren’t abundant, but the boos were unmistakable at halftime Thursday night.



“This is one of the most apathetic Ole Miss crowds I can remember at an Egg Bowl,” a long-time Ole Miss fan texted me at halftime. “I’m even sitting on the east side, which usually has a livelier crowd. People don’t care and know we are going to lose. All I hear is fire Luke and fire (Ross) Bjork. It’s sad.”



"The (Jason) Pellerin draw on second-and-7 wasn't popular," another fan quipped via text in the third quarter, noting he was already 30 miles away from Oxford and on his way home.

Let me interrupt myself and make this clear: All of the blame does not belong to Luke. Some certainly belongs to the roster left him by Hugh Freeze. It’s probably also fair to note that it’s questionable if Luke was ready for this when he was promoted from offensive line coach in July 2017 when Freeze was fired for personal misconduct. Was it fair to saddle Luke with the responsibility of pulling a sanctions-riddled program out of NCAA purgatory? Probably not. Do Bjork and/or Jeffrey Vitter deserve blame as well? Absolutely.



But again, all of that is in the rear view mirror now. As Nick Saban says, it is what it is. Ole Miss can’t blame Freeze anymore. He’s gone, though it’s possible he’ll be in the same division of the SEC in weeks as an offensive coordinator. Vitter has been stripped of his power and will be stripped of his title in a month. Bjork is fighting perception issues of his own.



So here we are, on the precipice of an offseason that could likely define the program. Luke needs to put his stamp on the Ole Miss program immediately. He inherited Freeze’s staff and basically rolled it over after a 6-6 campaign in 2017. The offensive and defensive systems didn’t gel in 2018, and that was obvious to everyone. Luke must fix that. Luke had the interim tag removed from his title late last November in large part because Ole Miss officials believed he would be able to retain the current roster and make recruiting waves in Mississippi. As of Thursday afternoon, Ole Miss was ranked by rivals.com as the No. 16 recruiting class in the country with 26 commitments. That ranking will be difficult to maintain.



Bottom line: While Luke has to massage (probably a poor choice of words in Oxford these days) the early national signing period, if he doesn’t make serious staff changes that improve the Rebels’ recruiting efforts and enhance the product on the field, he’ll marry his future to the staff that so underperformed this fall. That strategy would be noble, I suppose, but it’s a recipe for getting fired in 12 months.



Make no mistake, the 2019 season could be treacherous. The Rebels will be breaking in a fairly new quarterback, at least three new offensive line starters and will be without at least two very productive wide receivers the program has leaned on over the past three years. Ole Miss opens at Memphis and then has a home opener a week later against Arkansas. The Rebels close September with a home game against California and a trip to Alabama. If September is a struggle, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be awfully empty in October when Vanderbilt and Texas A&M come to Oxford.

Going into the season with no positive momentum would be awfully risky. Simply put, the program can't afford to take that gamble.

Sources close to the Ole Miss program insisted late last week multiple changes were coming after the season. It was the buzz inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Thursday night. Fans want massive change. Both coordinators, Wesley McGriff and Phil Longo, are unpopular. Maurice Harris has recruited Memphis for six years and Ole Miss has zero Memphis products on scholarship on its roster. Frankly, that’s unforgivable.



It bears repeating; Luke needs to put his stamp on the program. He needs to seize the opportunity to be an SEC coach. He needs to build his staff, for effective late next August when Ole Miss opens the season at Memphis, it will undoubtedly be his staff.



Luke didn’t get a honeymoon. Maybe that’s not fair, but let’s be honest; if the program wasn’t going through chaos, he wouldn’t have gotten the job. He got it, complete with a $3 million annual salary. In my opinion, he has fallen into some of same traps his predecessors have fallen into.



Every single person who knows Luke personally raves about him. Every single person, literally with no exception, brags about Luke’s loyalty as a friend. He is, from all accounts, a fantastic husband and father. In personal settings, Luke is a dynamic guy. For whatever reason, he hasn’t let the public see that side of him, nor has he let the public get to know him. That’s created a perception that isn’t real. However, unchecked perception becomes reality, and Luke needs to be aware of that.



The season is over.



The clock starts now.

