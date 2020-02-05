OXFORD — Lane Kiffin wrapped up his first recruiting class at Ole Miss on Wednesday.

I mean, there might be more to it in the coming days, but the 2 p.m. Wednesday press conference was on the schedule, so he showed up to talk about it.

It was a transition class. That can’t be emphasized enough. It was a transition class.

Kiffin arrived in December, had about a week before a dead period kicked in and then had less than a month to put the finishing touches on the 2020 signing class.

Transition classes are always clunky. They’re awkward. They almost never come together smoothly. They’re often non-sensical. New staffs don’t know the previous staff’s commitments and vice-versa. Egos get bruised. Relationships aren’t established. Details get missed. Communication breaks down. In short, assembling a transition class is essentially a crash course in crisis management.

Ole Miss’ day didn’t go as planned Wednesday. Daran Branch, who called Ole Miss “home” on his way out of town Sunday, flipped to Georgia. Allen Horace signed with UTSA over Ole Miss and Arkansas. The Rebels moved on from Marcus Henderson, leaving him to sign with the Razorbacks. Donovan Kaufman elected to stick with Vanderbilt commitment, giving the Commodores a rare national win on the recruiting circuit.

Around 12:30 p.m., four-star wide receiver Malachi Wideman, who left Ole Miss on Monday after an official visit, signed with Tennessee.

Ole Miss did land four-star running back Henry Parrish. Three-star offensive tackles Luke Shouse and Cedric Melton signed up as well, and another three-star offensive tackle, Brady Ward, committed and will enroll in the fall as a grayshirt.

“There still could be some things happen down the road, for months to come,” Kiffin said Wednesday. “This is a different era of college football. It’s more like the NFL, managing your roster, so we left ourselves some room. We didn’t reach on kids for spots and left us in position for some kids who are still out there and also in position for grad transfers, regular transfers and also, we can save some for next year too.”

Obviously, Kiffin was referring to five-star running back Zachary Evans, four-star safety/wide receiver Marc Britt and four-star wide receiver Leonard Manuel, three prospects who have visited Ole Miss this month and who did not sign Wednesday. The transfer market figures to be active this spring, with players possibly exiting and entering Ole Miss.

“I know everybody gets up here and says, ‘This is the best class ever,’” Kiffin said. “Every coach says that. This is a good staff with good players but we’ll sign better classes than this — deeper classes that fill all the areas of need. We just didn’t want to reach this year.”