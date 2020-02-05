McCready: The work is just getting started for Kiffin, Rebels
OXFORD — Lane Kiffin wrapped up his first recruiting class at Ole Miss on Wednesday.
I mean, there might be more to it in the coming days, but the 2 p.m. Wednesday press conference was on the schedule, so he showed up to talk about it.
It was a transition class. That can’t be emphasized enough. It was a transition class.
Kiffin arrived in December, had about a week before a dead period kicked in and then had less than a month to put the finishing touches on the 2020 signing class.
Transition classes are always clunky. They’re awkward. They almost never come together smoothly. They’re often non-sensical. New staffs don’t know the previous staff’s commitments and vice-versa. Egos get bruised. Relationships aren’t established. Details get missed. Communication breaks down. In short, assembling a transition class is essentially a crash course in crisis management.
Ole Miss’ day didn’t go as planned Wednesday. Daran Branch, who called Ole Miss “home” on his way out of town Sunday, flipped to Georgia. Allen Horace signed with UTSA over Ole Miss and Arkansas. The Rebels moved on from Marcus Henderson, leaving him to sign with the Razorbacks. Donovan Kaufman elected to stick with Vanderbilt commitment, giving the Commodores a rare national win on the recruiting circuit.
Around 12:30 p.m., four-star wide receiver Malachi Wideman, who left Ole Miss on Monday after an official visit, signed with Tennessee.
Ole Miss did land four-star running back Henry Parrish. Three-star offensive tackles Luke Shouse and Cedric Melton signed up as well, and another three-star offensive tackle, Brady Ward, committed and will enroll in the fall as a grayshirt.
“There still could be some things happen down the road, for months to come,” Kiffin said Wednesday. “This is a different era of college football. It’s more like the NFL, managing your roster, so we left ourselves some room. We didn’t reach on kids for spots and left us in position for some kids who are still out there and also in position for grad transfers, regular transfers and also, we can save some for next year too.”
Obviously, Kiffin was referring to five-star running back Zachary Evans, four-star safety/wide receiver Marc Britt and four-star wide receiver Leonard Manuel, three prospects who have visited Ole Miss this month and who did not sign Wednesday. The transfer market figures to be active this spring, with players possibly exiting and entering Ole Miss.
“I know everybody gets up here and says, ‘This is the best class ever,’” Kiffin said. “Every coach says that. This is a good staff with good players but we’ll sign better classes than this — deeper classes that fill all the areas of need. We just didn’t want to reach this year.”
There will be some who ridicule Kiffin and the Rebels today. They’re wrong to do so. Wednesday wasn’t a failure for Ole Miss or its new coach. What it was, if Kiffin is smart, was a wake-up call.
The Ole Miss job is hard. As Kiffin pointed out when he accepted the job in December, no one has been able to build a consistent winner in Oxford. There are reasons for that. It’s a very difficult job.
Ole Miss isn’t USC or Alabama. It doesn’t sell itself in football. It’s had no real momentum in 48-plus months and the success it has had since desegregation has been spotty. Ole Miss is a roll-your-sleeves-up-and-grind football job. I suspect Kiffin knew that long before he and Keith Carter sealed the deal in December, but if he needed a reminder, he got it on Wednesday.
Evans, Britt, Manuel and whoever else may be out there aside, Kiffin and Co. have turned the bulk of their attention to future classes.
The 2021 class is going to be critical for Kiffin, in a number of ways. From a perception standpoint, the Rebels are going to need real recruiting momentum moving forward. Further, given the fact that two of the past four signing classes at Ole Miss have been transition classes, the roster has holes. This next class is going to have to play a significant role in filling some of those gaps.
“I’m just going to tell you how it is all the time,” Kiffin said. “It’s hard to come in with this early signing date because 75 percent of the kids are gone. We didn’t want to reach, like I said. We’ll sign deeper and better classes every year that we’re here.”
If you’re an Ole Miss fan looking for a quote to encourage you today, that’s one. Here’s another:
“We’ve already been around the schools,” Kiffin said. “We can’t talk to them, but to see juniors and talk to the coaches and things like that. We’ve already had the top juniors on campus at some point the last three weekends.”
The dead period, prohibiting face to face contact between prospects and coaches is in place through Feb. 29. On March 1, Kiffin said Wednesday, the Rebels will have a junior day immediately.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Kiffin said.