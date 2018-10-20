OXFORD — There are a lot of takes that will follow Ole Miss’ 31-16 loss to Auburn on Saturday.

One will be officiating _ specifically, a couple of missed pass interference calls that probably should have been called against Auburn _ cost Ole Miss.

The other will be Ole Miss’ defense played well enough to win.

Both takes have at least a smidgen of validity.

Both, however, completely gloss over the reason Ole Miss lost Saturday to an Auburn program that arrived in Oxford in a complete state of chaos.

Ole Miss’ offense, one which lights up mediocre and bad defenses, goes silent against teams that employ athletic front-sevens. It happened against Alabama and LSU last month, and it happened again on Saturday against Auburn.

Sure, Ole Miss still hit on some of the big plays that has become the signature for Phil Longo’s offense in Oxford. When the field got smaller, however, and space came at a premium, the Rebels bogged down repeatedly.

Ole Miss got three field goals from Luke Logan. Another Logan kick was blocked by Auburn’s Marlon Davidson. The end zone proved elusive.

There’s a body of work _ 1 2/3 seasons’ worth _ that supports that conclusion. Ole Miss can’t run the football between the tackles against good teams. It struggles to gain yards through the air between the hashmarks.

Auburn got consistent pressure on Jordan Ta’amu Saturday, and the Tigers achieved that objective primarily via its defensive line. That allowed Auburn to drop multiple defenders into coverage, which often led to coverage sacks. Ole Miss’ primary running threat Saturday was Ta’amu, who turned a few broken plays into positive gains with his feet.

Throw in the fact _ and it’s an incontrovertible fact _ that Ole Miss’ defense is going to give up 500 yards almost every week. That defense, combined with an offense that can’t finish drives with touchdowns isn’t going to be one that produces many statement victories.

On Saturday, for example, Ole Miss’ defense held Auburn to just 10 first-half points before collapsing in the third quarter, surrendering 228 yards as the Tigers blew the game open. In all, the Rebels held Auburn to 484 yards on 68 plays, an average of 7.12 yards per play. The defense isn’t good enough to win a game on its own. If the offense struggles, the results are inevitable.