McCready: Through eight games, Rebels are what most expected
OXFORD — There are a lot of takes that will follow Ole Miss’ 31-16 loss to Auburn on Saturday.
One will be officiating _ specifically, a couple of missed pass interference calls that probably should have been called against Auburn _ cost Ole Miss.
The other will be Ole Miss’ defense played well enough to win.
Both takes have at least a smidgen of validity.
Both, however, completely gloss over the reason Ole Miss lost Saturday to an Auburn program that arrived in Oxford in a complete state of chaos.
Ole Miss’ offense, one which lights up mediocre and bad defenses, goes silent against teams that employ athletic front-sevens. It happened against Alabama and LSU last month, and it happened again on Saturday against Auburn.
Sure, Ole Miss still hit on some of the big plays that has become the signature for Phil Longo’s offense in Oxford. When the field got smaller, however, and space came at a premium, the Rebels bogged down repeatedly.
Ole Miss got three field goals from Luke Logan. Another Logan kick was blocked by Auburn’s Marlon Davidson. The end zone proved elusive.
There’s a body of work _ 1 2/3 seasons’ worth _ that supports that conclusion. Ole Miss can’t run the football between the tackles against good teams. It struggles to gain yards through the air between the hashmarks.
Auburn got consistent pressure on Jordan Ta’amu Saturday, and the Tigers achieved that objective primarily via its defensive line. That allowed Auburn to drop multiple defenders into coverage, which often led to coverage sacks. Ole Miss’ primary running threat Saturday was Ta’amu, who turned a few broken plays into positive gains with his feet.
Throw in the fact _ and it’s an incontrovertible fact _ that Ole Miss’ defense is going to give up 500 yards almost every week. That defense, combined with an offense that can’t finish drives with touchdowns isn’t going to be one that produces many statement victories.
On Saturday, for example, Ole Miss’ defense held Auburn to just 10 first-half points before collapsing in the third quarter, surrendering 228 yards as the Tigers blew the game open. In all, the Rebels held Auburn to 484 yards on 68 plays, an average of 7.12 yards per play. The defense isn’t good enough to win a game on its own. If the offense struggles, the results are inevitable.
So what’s next? First, Ole Miss gets a much-needed open date. The Rebels are fast becoming a beat-up team. It needs a break, and one mercifully arrives this week.
South Carolina comes to Oxford on Nov. 3 before a two-game road swing to Texas A&M and Vanderbilt and then the regular-season finale on Nov. 22 against Mississippi State. Maybe there’s another win or two in that stretch. Maybe there isn’t. Every game will come down to Ole Miss’ ability to get off to a fast start on offense and hope the defense can do just enough to give the Rebels a chance to do something dramatic late (see: Kentucky 2017, Arkansas 2018).
I maintain what I’ve written in this space on numerous occasions: Change is coming and must come immediately after Thanksgiving. Matt Luke must shake up his staff, and he’s got to hit some home runs in December, both on the hiring front and on the recruiting trail.
It’s difficult for fans to absorb, but the odds are things on the field are going to get worse before they get better. People can get excited about blowout wins over ULM and comeback wins over Arkansas but there are only so many of those teams on the schedule.
Ultimately, if Luke is going to guide Ole Miss through the current malaise, he will have to do it in living rooms and job interviews. Expecting any significant change with the current team, eight games into a season, is simply foolish.