OXFORD — The world didn’t end when Ole Miss lost at Memphis.

All of the Rebels’ woes didn’t permanently disappear when they bounced back a week later with a fairly easy win over Arkansas.

So overreactions of any sort are likely folly following Ole Miss’ 40-29 win over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday at steamy Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Here’s what’s not debatable: We’ll know a lot more about Ole Miss’ season in a week. California, 3-0 after a win over North Texas Saturday in Berkeley, plays in Oxford next Saturday at 11 a.m. The Golden Bears feature a steady offense and a powerful defense. They’ve already won at Washington, so a Southeastern Conference road win would enhance their postseason resume and vault them into the top 25, if they don’t debut in that poll later this weekend.

Ole Miss will have to play its best game of the season to beat Cal, and everyone in the program knows it. If the goal is to reach the postseason _ and again, it most certainly is _ a win over Justin Wilcox’s team is likely imperative.

“I think the energy is going to be good,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Back to Saturday. Ole Miss scored early and never trailed. The Rebels didn’t put the Lions away until late in the fourth quarter, and there will be plenty of things Ole Miss will want to clean up after watching the game film.

The passing game, which did accumulate 239 yards on 21-for-30 passing, still seems to be a tick off, not a giant surprise considering the youth and inexperience on that side of the ball. Both Scottie Phillips and Jerrion Ealy had big days on the ground, combining for 210 yards on 35 carries, but the offensive line remains very much a work in progress. Matt Corral’s ball security needs serious work. It hurt Ole Miss Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana. It will get the Rebels beaten from here on out if he doesn’t clean it up.

There were blown coverages and flat bad coverages on defense. Southeastern Louisiana was 29-for-45 passing for 309 yards. Missed tackles were once again a problem, though the Lions were limited to 66 yards on the ground. Basically, Southeastern Louisiana exposed every weakness that remains in Ole Miss’ defense. To no one’s surprise, that’s a long list after three games.

Ole Miss missed an extra point and a field goal, so while special teams produced a touchdown, a turnover and some big plays, they were far from perfect in that area.

“There’s a lot of getting better to do in every phase,” Luke said.

There are all sorts of explanations. It was brutally hot in Oxford Saturday. After an intense week leading up to an emotional win over the Razorbacks and with the date with Cal looming, it stood to reason there would be a bit of a letdown against Southeastern Louisiana. It’s a young team learning how to win. I don’t know. Create your excuse here.

Frankly, a win is a win. The Rebels navigated through a bit of chaos, avoided disaster and won. They’re 2-1. History won’t remember much else.

“I think they learned a very valuable lesson that nothing in life is easy,” Luke said. “I’m happy we got the win. We need to try to continue to build on the vision of this program. …Any win is a good win but we’ve got to get better from it.

“I don’t think we played up to our standard, but again, you have to give them credit.”

The schedule steps up now. After California, Ole Miss travels to No. 2 Alabama to finish September. Texas A&M, Missouri and Auburn wait in October. LSU looms in November.

Of course, we’re getting ahead of ourselves again. This team isn’t in position to look ahead to anything. If it didn’t know that prior to Saturday _ again, I strongly suspect it did _ it knows it now.

This is a season that is going to be judged on improvement. Young players are being developed for future seasons. As was made crystal clear agains Saturday, there is plenty of improvement and development to be done.