ATLANTA — Ole Miss made program history Saturday with its 11th win of the season, a 38-25 win over Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Rebels will celebrate the accomplishment, sure. They’ll market it. They’ll use it as a recruiting tool as they assemble the 2025 signing class. They absolutely should.

But make no mistake, Saturday was about much, much more than a program milestone.

If Ole Miss has its way, Saturday was more of a launch than it was reaching a destination. If the Rebels plan comes to fruition, they’ll be back in the Atlanta Falcons’ home stadium at least once in the next 386 days.