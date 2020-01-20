News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-20 21:44:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Melton excited for Ole Miss visit, knows he faces difficult decision

Cedric Melton
Cedric Melton
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2020/cedric-melton-218533Cedric Melton entertained Ole Miss offensive line coach Randy Clements Monday in Houston.Melton, a 6-foot-5, 262-pound offensive tack...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}