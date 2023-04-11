OXFORD | Ole Miss was three outs away from what would have been a gutsy comeback victory over Memphis and a bit of midweek momentum.

The Rebels stormed back from five runs down after three innings and had a two-run cushion in the ninth when Mason Nichols came into the game.

A few minutes later, the Tigers had back-to-back-to-back home runs and a two-run lead that turned into an 11-9 win over the Rebels.

“It’s a tough game, and it’ll rip your heart out,” Mike Bianco said. “Tough ending for us.”

Ole Miss falls to 18-14 overall, losing its fourth non-conference game of the season. Memphis is now 18-16 and breaks an eight-game losing streak in the series.

Nichols, who has allowed at least one earned run in seven of his last eight appearances, had given up four home runs in 19 innings on the season.

In a span of seven pitches, after a leadoff single off the first base bag, Memphis hit a two-run home run to left, a solo shot to left and a third straight home run, the final one to right field.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody,” Bianco said. “He got their best hitter 1-2 and he hits a ball of the base, and then the next two hitters he runs 2-0 which is not good when you’re at the top of the lineup. He fell behind. If you want to critique it, you have to get ahead.”

The first three batters in the Memphis lineup went 7-for-15 with a double and three home runs.

Memphis led 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Kemp Alderman hit a two-run home run to start the Rebels’ comeback. It was a 480-foot shot that bounced off the video board in left field and left the bat at 115 MPH. Alderman had a 117 MPH foul ball earlier in the at-bat.

Alderman now has 13 home runs on the season.

John Kramer doubled in another run in the inning, and Ole Miss added a fourth run in the inning on a Peyton Chatagnier sacrifice fly.

Ole Miss tied the game at seven on a wild pitch in the seventh, and Anthony Calarco hit a two-run home run to give the Rebels the final margin. It’s Calarco’s fourth home run of the season and first since March 31.

“You look up and it’s 6-1 and doesn’t look good, but… our offense gets going, and we have a two-run lead,” Bianco said. “

Cole Ketchum and Sam Tookoian were solid in extended outings to give Ole Miss time offensively to catch up. Ketchum allowed one run on four hits in a career-long 3.2 innings, and Tookoian threw two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Ketchum and Tookoian were critical if the Rebels are to have success this week. Brayden Jones was out Tuesday with a sore arm, and Mitch Murrell wasn’t available because of a lingering back issue. Both should be back this weekend.

Ketchum has given up three earned runs in 11.1 innings this season with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Ole Miss starter Grayson Saunier, one week after giving up one earned run in five innings against Memphis, allowed five hits and six runs in 2.1 innings. The freshman yielded three strikes and two walks. He threw 41 strikes out of 67 pitches.

“Not good,” Bianco said. “You have to throw more balls into the strike zone. Not good enough.”

Calvin Harris went 4-for-5 and scored three times. He hit a solo home run in the first inning and also doubled twice. The Rebels had five other hits outside of Harris.