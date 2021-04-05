RebelGrove - Miami center Nysier Brooks to transfer to Ole Miss

Miami Hurricanes’ center Nysier Brooks entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last month. It took him very little time to find a new home.

Brooks committed Monday to Ole Miss and Kermit Davis for his final year of eligibility. The former Cincinnati Bearcat sat out the 2019-2020 season in accordance with transfer rules, but still had plenty of suitors before choosing the Rebels.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native finished the 2020-2021 season averaging 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. But it was what the 7-foot-0, 240-pounder did towards the end of the year that had people’s attention, scoring 10+ points in six of his final 10 games.

The Advanced Preparatory International (Tex.) center signed with Cincinnati out of high school despite interest from Creighton and Seton Hall. During his time in the Queen City, Brooks was a part of three tournament teams that went a combined 89-18 and won a regular season and tournament AAC title.