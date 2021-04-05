RebelGrove - Miami center Nysier Brooks to transfer to Ole Miss

Miami center Nysier Brooks to transfer to Ole Miss
Miami Hurricanes’ center Nysier Brooks entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last month. It took him very little time to find a new home.
Brooks committed Monday to Ole Miss and Kermit Davis for his final year of eligibility. The former Cincinnati Bearcat sat out the 2019-2020 season in accordance with transfer rules, but still had plenty of suitors before choosing the Rebels.
The Philadelphia, Pa. native finished the 2020-2021 season averaging 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. But it was what the 7-foot-0, 240-pounder did towards the end of the year that had people’s attention, scoring 10+ points in six of his final 10 games.
The Advanced Preparatory International (Tex.) center signed with Cincinnati out of high school despite interest from Creighton and Seton Hall. During his time in the Queen City, Brooks was a part of three tournament teams that went a combined 89-18 and won a regular season and tournament AAC title.
Playing for Mick Cronin, Brooks’ impact was felt on the defensive end as an enforcer around the rim. In his final year with the Bearcats, his defensive rating (94.6) led all starters and he blocked 1.5 shots per game on a team-best block rate of 8.4 percent, good for third in the conference in both categories. On the rebounding side of things, Brooks led all starters in rebound rate (16.5 percent) and his offensive rebounding was better than anyone else in the conference.
Ole Miss will be without senior forward Romello White next season. The Atlanta native’s 11.4 points and six rebounds per game will be greatly missed, but the part that stings the most is his 64.9 percent shooting from the floor. Brooks, albeit a specimen on the glass and defensive end, is not going to be the offensive force that White was.
With that said, Ole Miss has desperately needed a player with the mindset of Brooks to impose some will on opposing offenses in the paint. He may not score double figures night in and night out, but the newest member of the roster is going to be loud with his play rebounding the basketball and rejecting shot attempts.