OXFORD | Arizona State coach Willie Bloomquist told reporters back in July that his Sun Devils might benefit from Luke Hill’s departure to Ole Miss.

On Friday, Hill’s current teammate Andrew Fischer, who transferred to the Rebels from Duke, defended his new starting shortstop following reporter Jon Sokoloff asking Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco about Bloomquist’s comments.

“Kind of rubbed me the wrong way, the question about Luke Hill,” Fischer said. “That kid has become one of my best friends now and I’ve seen a lot about that comment that coach made. I have Luke’s back. I’ll go to battle for my players any day of the week.

“If you’re wearing the same uniform as me, you earned my respect for you and I’ll go to the plate for you every day. That kid does not deserve anything but the best. He’s the best teammate. One of my best friends and a hell of a player.”

Bloomquist recruited Hill to Tempe, and the Louisiana native hit .341 and an All-Pac 12 honorable mention selection in 2023. Arizona State hasn't made the postseason in his tenure.

“Based on the response from our players, they aren't in the same category as Luke Hill.” Bloomquist said. “And I say that with the respect of our players. I know their makeup, and they were not happy with how it went down — not the fact that he's gone, not the fact that he transferred. It's just how it went down.

“A matter of fact, a lot of them think we're going to be much better without him — minus the attitude that at times showed its head with him… Quite frankly, we're probably going to be better moving forward."

Bianco said he was unaware of Bloomquist’s words.

“Those (comments) are unfortunate that he would say that,” . Luke has been terrific, and I think if you interviewed any staff member or guy who plays for us, they’d say he’s a great kid and great player. I’m excited for a great year.”

Fischer is starting at third base for the Rebels when they open the season at Hawaii on February 16.