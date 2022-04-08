Miles Battle finally finds a home -- and an NFL future -- at cornerback

OXFORD -- Early last month, the National Football League came to Oxford.

Specifically, 31 of the league's 32 teams made the trip to north Mississippi. Four general managers, four head coaches and a total of 71 pro personnel crammed into the Manning Center to watch Matt Corral, Sam Williams and the rest of Ole Miss' NFL-eligible prospects work out at their college home one final time.

Interestingly, it was cornerback Miles Battle, who still has another season at Ole Miss, who drew a personal audience from one of the head coaches in attendance on Pro Day. As players warmed up and got ready to go through some agility drills, Carolina coach Matt Rhule was introducing Battle to Panthers personnel. Rhule knew Battle from the Houston-area high school recruiting circuit back in the day, sure, but this appeared to be more than an exchange of pleasantries.

"I kind of already knew him, just from being recruited in high school," Battle said Thursday, following Ole Miss' eighth practice of the 15-session spring. "We were just catching up a little bit. He said he's been watching me, so I'm just staying on my grind."

At one point, Rhule told another member of the Panthers organization, "This is the corner I was telling you about." The staffer shook Battle's hand and remarked to Rhule, "A tall corner."

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Battle has had quite the positional journey since arriving in Oxford in 2018. He's played wide receiver, defensive back and wide receiver again before settling in at cornerback late in the 2020 season. Last year, Battle caught three passes for 22 yards, but he did the lion's share of his work at cornerback, recording 22 tackles, eight pass break-ups and one interception. This spring, Battle appears to be entrenched at cornerback, seemingly set to play a big role for the Rebels in 2022.

"I feel like I've found my new home at corner," Battle said. "I'm steadily growing at that position. (Rhule) was looking at me at corner, so yeah, that just solidified it even more. ...Watching myself on film, I think I feel more comfortable and I look more comfortable at the position versus before when it was still kind of new to me. It feels more natural to me now."

Battle is preparing for his fifth season at Ole Miss. That's becoming a rarity in the age of the transfer portal, but with Ole Miss having so many young, talented players in the secondary, Battle is being asked to not only cover the Southeastern Conference's top wide receivers but also to lead in the process. Being a vocal leader is not something that comes naturally to Battle, but it's an area of his personality he's determined to develop.

"It's just stepping into that leadership role and being more confident in myself and what I see on the field," Battle said. "I can make checks and make calls before that happens on the field."

That's good news for the Rebels, as Battle believes defensive coordinator Chris Partridge is going to call for aggressive schemes this fall.

"I feel like we have a lot more different things we can do with the defense now, a lot of disguises, a lot of different checks and stuff," Battle said. "It's some of the same stuff, but overall, I think it's going to be a lot better."

Of course, chemistry matters, and with Ole Miss as active as it was and is in the transfer portal, Battle is learning to play with and communicate with a lot of new teammates -- both in the secondary and on the defense in general.

"We've done a good job of having events outside of football, just to build chemistry with each other, but during the fourth quarter (offseason strength program), grinding out with each other over those workouts and everything, I think that builds," Battle said. "And then seven-on-seven and stuff together after we workout, building chemistry together and knowing our strengths and weaknesses are.

"Sometimes we call each other and say we're all going to go bowling or something like that. We just meet up and have fun."

Battle contemplated leaving Ole Miss after the 2019 season. He jumped into the transfer portal before electing to return to the Rebels after Lane Kiffin was hired.

"When that staff got here, I kind of felt like they knew what they were doing and it was a pro mindset kind of environment," Battle said. "I just wanted to be around that."