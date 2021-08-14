Mingo looking for more consistency, big plays as Rebels prepare for season

OXFORD — Ole Miss warmed up inside the Manning Center Saturday morning.

When the Rebels got on the practice field for the start of their first full-pads practice of fall camp, Matt Corral and Jonathan Mingo were engaged in conversation.

Corral and the rest of the Ole Miss offense is looking to Mingo this fall for consistency. Braylon Sanders and Jerrion Ealy figure to be the most explosive targets and Dontario Drummond is known for his reliability, but insiders have been very encouraged by the progress they’ve seen from Mingo this summer.

“We’re trying to get on the same page,” Mingo said. “If you want to make a big play, when you get the opportunity, you can’t miss them. We have to make sure we’re on the same page so we can make a big play in the game.”

Mingo caught 27 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns last season, a dramatic increase from 2019, when he recorded just 12 receptions for 172 yards and a score. Consistency was Mingo’s issue a year ago, as he would be very impactful one week and no so much of a factor a game later.

Mingo said he attacked the offseason vigorously, working to improve his strength and mobility, all the while working to improve the mental portion of his game.

“I wanted to be in the best state of mind and play with more confidence and fast,” Mingo said. “I’m trying to be in the best situation I can put myself in.”

Mingo said if anything, the inconsistency can be solved by thinking less.

“Just go out there and play in the moment,” Mingo said.

Ole Miss opens the season Sept. 6 in Atlanta versus Louisville. The Rebels will take the field that night ranked in the top 25 of at least one major national poll and as a dark horse candidate to contend in the stacked Southeastern Conference Western Division. The recognition, Mingo said, is “cool,” but it’s not what he’s thinking about it this preseason.

“We’ve got to go out there and take it one game at a time,” Mingo said. “We can’t listen and focus on what everybody says about us. The way we play is how we do it every day at practice. We just have to try and get better and better every day and everything will fall in our hands.”