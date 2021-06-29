Missouri WR Jalen Knox to transfer to Ole Miss

Timberview (Texas) all-purpose back Jalen Knox signed with Missouri in 2018 and played three years in Columbia, two for Barry Odom and one for Eli Drinkwitz.

After a COVID-condensed 2020 season, Knox entered the transfer portal. And he is now presumably landing in Oxford, Miss. to play for the Rebels in 2021 now that he has been added to the official roster.

Coming out of high school, Knox chose Missouri over notable offers from Baylor, Boise State, Duke, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oregon State, Utah, and Wisconsin. He was the 16th-ranked all-purpose back in the 2018 class.

As a Tiger, Knox totaled 77 receptions, 1,134 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns. The numbers aren’t gaudy, but the SEC experience playing in the slot should bode well for Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby as they search for production to replace All-American Elijah Moore.