Monday’s and Tuesday’s practice reports are presented by Souther Q-Sauce. Ole Miss grads Hunter and Mimi Simpson formed Southern Q-Sauce craft barbecue sauce. Southern Q-Sauce is crafted by hand in small batches to capture that tangy, sweet and smoky taste with just enough heat. The original recipe features the Deep South flavors of apple cider vinegar, sweet brown sugar, tomato and hickory. It’s a blend of Tennessee, Mississippi and the Carolinas with a sweet, smoky finish. Southern Q-Sauce also has a variety of rubs — from Ole Faithful, which is an all-purpose rub, to Ole Smokey, Honey Pecan, The Clucker and The Longhorn. Whether you’re a professional pit-master or an occasional backyard chef, Southern Q-Sauce has the sauces and rubs to have your friends and family coming back for more. Check it our for yourself. Go to www.SouthernQSauce.com and use the discount code REBELGROVE for 15 percent off your order.

Advertisement

OXFORD — Throughout last season, coaches and program insiders raved about the progress wide receiver Cayden Lee was making. It didn’t always show up in the postgame statistics, but the buzz never lessened. Late last season, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound speedster from Kennesaw., Ga., began to break through. He started the Rebels’ Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Penn State and finished the season with five receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Months later, as the Rebels begin preparations in earnest for the 2024 season, Lee is poised to play a much bigger role. “I feel like right now just the expectations have just increased another level just because of the guys they brought in the room,” Lee said Monday, referring to transfer portal additions Juice Wells and Micah Davis. “I mean, we have one of the best — arguably, in my opinion, the best — receiving room in the country. So it's just day in and day out. You gotta be on your best foot forward, you gotta have great practice, and you gotta keep stacking days.” Lee said he’s “a totally different player” this August compared to a year ago, “just because my work ethic has just increased another notch. I've always worked hard, but this year I just took it to another level. Mainly just getting my body right off the field, staying in treatment room, getting extra catches on the jugs machine, and just getting my timing down with the quarterback. So I just have taken my game to a whole new level.” Ole Miss opens the season on Aug. 31 at home versus Furman, and the Rebels are a consensus College Football Playoff contender. The passing game, Lee said, figures to be an even bigger part of Ole Miss’ attack this fall. “I mean, with the guys we have in the room, it's unstoppable,” Lee said. “I mean, you can't double anybody because they'll just go to somebody else. So the passing game is definitely going to be a big part of our offense.” Lee said that Peach Bowl start, necessitated by an injury to Jordan Watkins, was a confidence-builder moving forward. He’s tried to use it as momentum heading into this campaign. “I mean, it was just great to just play in my home state,” Lee said. “I’m from Georgia, so it was just great to play there. I had a lot of family there, and it just took my game up another level, which is why I worked so hard in this past offseason.”

Practice notes: Ole Miss worked in shoulder pads and helmets on Monday morning. — During the 15 minutes of media access, the Rebels had one period of what appeared to be team drills. During that time, the Rebels’ offense consisted of quarterback Jaxson Dart, tight end Caden Prieskorn, wide receivers Micah Davis, Noreel White, Ayden Davis and Tre Harris, and offensive linemen Diego Pounds, Nate Kalepo, Gerquan Scott, Julius Buelow and Preston Cushman. Running back Ulysses Bentley IV and wide receiver Cayden Lee figured prominently in the rotation during that period available to media. The defense during that period consisted of defensive lineman Jayden Ivey, Walter Nolen, JJ Pegues and Suntarine Perkins, linebackers Khari Coleman and TJ Dottery, and defensive backs Chris Graves Jr., Yam Banks, Louis Moore, John Saunders Jr. and Richard O’Bryant. (As noted Friday, the point of this isn’t a depth chart but rather a look at the Rebels’ staff likely trying to deepen the number of players who can and will play meaningful snaps this season.) — Scouts from the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks were in attendance Monday. — Wide receiver Jordan Watkins remained in a black (signifying no-contact) jersey on Monday but he was with the offense during the period of practice available to media. — Defensive linemen Princely Umanmielen, Kam Franklin and DeeJay Holmes Jr., were in black jerseys but working with the regular unit in the period of practice available to media. — Linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and defensive backs Brandon Turnage and Jerrell Stinson were in black jerseys. Paul was working with the linebackers and Stinson with the defensive backs during the period of practice available to media. Turnage, however, was working with Ole Miss training staff. — Wide receivers Juice Wells and Jordan Smart and tight end Hudson Wolfe were in black jerseys and working with training staff during the period of practice available to media.

Rebels open at No. 6: Ole Miss debuted Monday at No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25, the Rebels’ highest season-opening ranking since 1970, when Johnny Vaught’s Ole Miss team began the season at No. 5. Ole Miss received 1,189 points, some 71 behind Alabama and 33 more than No. 7 Notre Dame. No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Oregon, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 10 Florida State rounded out the top 10. Other Southeastern Conference teams in the poll include No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Texas, No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Missouri, No. 13 LSU, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 Oklahoma and No. 20 Texas A&M. Other SEC teams receiving votes included Kentucky and Auburn. None of Ole Miss’ four non-SEC opponents — Furman, Middle Tennessee, Wake Forest and Georgia Southern — received any Top 25 votes. “I mean, at the end of the day, it's just all talk, as Lane Kiffin likes to say, rat poison,” Lee said. “So you don't feed into it too much. But it's definitely talk inside the building. It's just everybody's standards raise another level, and our goal is a national championship at the end of the day, so we just have to keep working to get there.”