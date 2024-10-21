Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Gearing up for stretch run

OXFORD -- In the aftermath of Ole Miss' loss at LSU on Oct. 12, the Rebels went to work on themselves.

There was no opponent to prepare for this past Saturday, so No. 18 Ole Miss (5-2 overall, 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference) stared into the proverbial mirror.

That strategy certainly applied to Ole Miss' beat-up and somewhat beleaguered offensive line. Center Reece McIntyre said Monday it was a back-to-the-basics week for that group as it put the first seven games behind it and prepared for the final stretch, starting with Saturday's 11 a.m. tilt with Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3).

"It was just honing in on where we can improve, our areas and communication and footwork and technique," McIntyre said. "It was just honing in on that."

There was also a mental emphasis, he said, in not dwelling on a bad play and instead going to the next play as well as a physical emphasis on honing in on technique, hand placement and footwork.

"We can improve tremendously," McIntyre said. "None of us are at our bests. None of us have reached our full potential. We all have room to grow."

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was coy about injuries on Monday, though he did imply a few players should return to the rotation this week. Sources have told RebelGrove.com left tackle Jayden Williams is likely to return Saturday and it's appeared likely over the past couple of weeks that veteran guard/tackle Jeremy James was on the cusp of returning as well.

"We've got a couple of guys coming back in the rotation," McIntyre said, not delving into specifics. "It pushes everybody to be your best when you've eight guys who can play, nine guys who can play. It makes you go harder when you have eight guys in the room who can all play and who have played a lot of ball."

As for the team's mindset following some time off, McIntyre said the Rebels are focused on the Sooners and not dwelling on what has happened in the first eight weeks of the season.

"Kiffin came in and did a good job in the team meeting and kind of (told us) you have to flush it and go," McIntyre said. "It'll be a good challenge for us this week."