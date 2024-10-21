Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Gearing up for stretch run

OXFORD -- In the aftermath of Ole Miss' loss at LSU on Oct. 12, the Rebels went to work on themselves.
There was no opponent to prepare for this past Saturday, so No. 18 Ole Miss (5-2 overall, 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference) stared into the proverbial mirror.
That strategy certainly applied to Ole Miss' beat-up and somewhat beleaguered offensive line. Center Reece McIntyre said Monday it was a back-to-the-basics week for that group as it put the first seven games behind it and prepared for the final stretch, starting with Saturday's 11 a.m. tilt with Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3).
"It was just honing in on where we can improve, our areas and communication and footwork and technique," McIntyre said. "It was just honing in on that."
There was also a mental emphasis, he said, in not dwelling on a bad play and instead going to the next play as well as a physical emphasis on honing in on technique, hand placement and footwork.
"We can improve tremendously," McIntyre said. "None of us are at our bests. None of us have reached our full potential. We all have room to grow."
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was coy about injuries on Monday, though he did imply a few players should return to the rotation this week. Sources have told RebelGrove.com left tackle Jayden Williams is likely to return Saturday and it's appeared likely over the past couple of weeks that veteran guard/tackle Jeremy James was on the cusp of returning as well.
"We've got a couple of guys coming back in the rotation," McIntyre said, not delving into specifics. "It pushes everybody to be your best when you've eight guys who can play, nine guys who can play. It makes you go harder when you have eight guys in the room who can all play and who have played a lot of ball."
As for the team's mindset following some time off, McIntyre said the Rebels are focused on the Sooners and not dwelling on what has happened in the first eight weeks of the season.
"Kiffin came in and did a good job in the team meeting and kind of (told us) you have to flush it and go," McIntyre said. "It'll be a good challenge for us this week."
No clarity on Ole Miss-Arkansas: Ole Miss' Nov. 2 game at Arkansas will kickoff at 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m., the SEC announced Monday. The Rebels-Razorbacks tilt will air on ESPN, ABC or the SEC Network.
Vanderbilt at Auburn is the other game in the early window.
Dart signs new NIL deal: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has officially signed on with The Dairy Alliance for its Milk’s Got Game campaign, positioning dairy milk as the ultimate sports beverage. Dart is joining an elite group of SEC quarterbacks, including Georgia's Carson Beck, Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava and Kentucky's Brock Vandagriff in showcasing the power of dairy milk for athletes’ hydration, muscle recovery and peak performance.
This partnership will spotlight the crucial role dairy milk plays in sports nutrition, offering a combination of natural electrolytes, high-quality protein, and essential nutrients.
Kiffin named to Dodd Coach of the Year watch list: The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., released the midseason watch list for the 2024 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank. This year's list includes 20 of the nation's top college football coaches representing all Power Four conferences, as well as the AAC and an independent.
Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc. and Presented by PNC Bank, The Dodd Trophy, college football's most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of
scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy.
The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program's graduation rate, Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, on-field success thus far for the 2024 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR).
Coaches in the first year with their current teams were not included as they are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy until their second year with their programs.
“The 2024 season has already been filled with historic upsets, thrilling comebacks and outstanding performances from coaches and players alike,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Boddy Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “The coaches named to our list have begun to set themselves apart, but their successes go beyond results on the field and extend to the communities they serve and through their commitment to academic excellence.”
This year’s midseason watch list features a collective group of coaches with 1,723 career wins and four national championships. It also includes two previous Dodd Trophy winners with Dabo Swinney (2011) and Brian Kelly (2018).
The SEC leads all conferences with six coaches named to the midseason watch list, followed by the Big Ten and ACC who each have four representatives. The Big 12 also had three coaches included on the list, while the AAC had two honorees and Notre Dame represented the sole independent institution.
“This esteemed group of coaches knows what it takes to win both in football and in life,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “Each coach has exhibited success on the gridiron, but it’s their leadership over their young student athletes in the classroom and the community that truly sets them apart.”
A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2023 season. The winner of the 2024 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.