Monday’s and Tuesday’s practice reports are presented by Southern Q-Sauce. Ole Miss grads Hunter and Mimi Simpson formed Southern Q-Sauce craft barbecue sauce. Southern Q-Sauce is crafted by hand in small batches to capture that tangy, sweet and smoky taste with just enough heat. The original recipe features the Deep South flavors of apple cider vinegar, sweet brown sugar, tomato and hickory. It’s a blend of Tennessee, Mississippi and the Carolinas with a sweet, smoky finish. Southern Q-Sauce also has a variety of rubs — from Ole Faithful, which is an all-purpose rub, to Ole Smokey, Honey Pecan, The Clucker and The Longhorn. Whether you’re a professional pit-master or an occasional backyard chef, Southern Q-Sauce has the sauces and rubs to have your friends and family coming back for more. Check it our for yourself. Go to www.SouthernQSauce.com and use the discount code REBELGROVE for 15 percent off your order.

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Juice Wells (3) catches the ball against Furman Paladins defensive back Hysan Dalton (5) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

OXFORD — Juice Wells couldn’t do everything he wanted to do in the spring. The former South Carolina wide receiver couldn’t get in all of the work he wanted to with quarterback Jaxson Dart and his new teammates. So he focused on getting healthy. Months later, Wells is fully healthy and a huge part of No. 6 Ole Miss’ high-powered offense. Wells had two catches for 70 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown reception, in this past Saturday’s 76-0 win over Furman and his role in the Rebels’ offense is just now getting unlocked. “Oh, yeah, I feel great, man,” Wells said Monday following Ole Miss’ practice earlier in the day. “Our training team did a wonderful job, you know, making sure I'm back fully healthy. They do a wonderful job with all the other players, too, man. I really appreciate them a lot. You know, they take a lot of their time, invest into us and make sure we're fully healthy. So shout out to them for sure.” Wells, meeting with local media for the first time since his decision to leave South Carolina for Ole Miss, said he chose the Rebels “because I feel like Ole Miss was the best team in SEC. Honestly, they have a great chip on their shoulder. They’re coming off a great season. They do a great job winning. You know, I just wanted to be a part of this amazing coach with Coach (Lane) Kiffin and the team that's building around here.” Of course, Wells’ decision to leave South Carolina wasn’t popular in Columbia, S.C. Wells had 68 catches for 928 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 and entered the 2023 season as a huge part of the Gamecocks’ offense. A leg injury derailed all of that and Wells’ decision not to push his return to the lineup led to some ill feelings inside and around the South Carolina program. Ole Miss travels to South Carolina on Oct. 5. “I’m focused on Middle Tennessee, you know, but it's just gonna be another game for me,” Wells said, referring to the Rebels’ 3:15 p.m. date with Middle Tennessee Saturday in Oxford. “I mean, you know, everybody got their own opinion. I feel like, you know, that's their thought, but it doesn't bother me at all. I'm just here to play ball.” Wells is playing ball with an electric offense. Ole Miss rolled up more than 700 yards Saturday versus Freeman, spreading the football around to a deep receiving corps. Both tight ends, Caden Prieskorn and Dae’Quan Wright, caught touchdown passes from Jaxson Dart. Wide receiver Tre Harris caught two. “This is my first time being around a group of guys who's actually just good like that,” Wells said. “It’s a lot of people like a lot of weapons on this offense and I'm just happy to be a part of these guys. They make me better and I can't wait to see what else we got in store for the season. “I mean, you can't really double anybody, so I mean, that's probably your best bet, you know, man-on-man-man and see what they can do. But you’re definitely licking your chops when you see no safety over top.”

Walter Nolen (Photo by Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK)