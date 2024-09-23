Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: SEC play arrives

OXFORD — Juice Wells knows it’s not going to be this easy the rest of the way.

No. 6 Ole Miss has cruised to a 4-0 start, scoring 76, 52, 40 and 52 points in its first four games.

The Rebels face Kentucky Saturday (11 a.m., ABC) to open the Southeastern Conference portion of their schedule, and the Wildcats are known for their defense. Through four games, Kentucky (2-2) has allowed just 50 points and is holding opponents to 217yards per game.

In other words, the assignment is about to get more difficult for Ole Miss, and Wells, a South Carolina transfer who is second on the Rebels in receiving yards (274), is happy tougher tests have arrived.

“I’m very excited,” Wells said. “I know we're going to face the adversity. I'm very excited and eager to see what we do. I feel like you can do a great job executing on everything we do, and I feel like we want to run, so I just want to take it every week, go 1-0 every week but I'm super excited for what we got in store.

“We face adversity sometimes in practice, you know, but I feel like as long as we got each other on the sidelines, we're not doing any back and forth. We just bring each other together and we, if anything happened, next-up mentality, things like that, and on the defensive side of things, I feel like they can do the same thing. We can be very successful. I feel like as long as we got each other's back and we continue to build that brotherhood, we can lean on people to be there for each other and we can overcome adversity.

“I feel like we’ve gotten a little glimpse of adversity. I feel like we can always bounce back from anything that's on our way. We’ve got each other. We're real close as a team.”

Wells knows what’s next for Ole Miss also. The Rebels play at South Carolina next Saturday, and his return figures to be a hot story in the Palmetto State.

“Honestly, I'm not really worried about it, honestly,” Wells said. “You know, I just want to go 1-0 every week I focus on what we how to do this week. I do a great job of not cluttering my mind with any negative things and anything like that. I don't want everybody to make the game about me once we get there. We still have to be a team. And when this game is a team, it's not about me at all. I want to make sure everybody understand that, but I want to focus on going 1-0 every week and (right now) that’s Kentucky.”