Ole Miss signed 25 players on the first day of the early signing period, putting the Rebels at No. 24 nationally but last in the SEC West and 11th in the SEC overall -- in both overall points and average star ranking. Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke said the recruiting focus for the February signing day will be on immediate impact junior college players and defensive depth. There's a recruiting dead period in effect through January 10. See below as we discuss some of the main storylines from the early signing period.

Head Of The Class: Sam Williams

A high school player would be preferred in this spot considering the added eligibility, but Sam Williams has a high upside at a tremendous position of need. The adept pass rusher is a mid-year enrollee who totaled 17.5 sacks this past season at Northeast (Miss.) Community College. He was coveted by several SEC programs, and he's expected to help immediately at defensive end and outside rusher. "Sam is a special player in this class," Ole Miss defensive line coach Freddie Roach said. "He is one of the most athletic players I've ever seen. He will continue to develop in to a great pass rusher. While depth and down-the-road development are keys establishing a perennial program, Ole Miss needs help in the now. Williams should be able to provide that with the front seven on defense. Were it not for the defensive need, Dannis Jackson would be in this spot. The four-star Sumrall wide receiver was the highest ranked Mississippi high school player to sign with the Rebels after a previous commitment to Mississippi State.

Unsung Hero: Darius Thomas

The four-star prospect out of Arkansas committed to Ole Miss in July and never considered other offers the rest of the way. A top-five player in Arkansas, Thomas had options with the home-state Razorbacks and several other Power Five programs including Arizona State and Auburn. "Darius is an extremely impressive player with long arms and great work ethic," Ole Miss offensive line coach Jack Bicknell said. "He's a prototypical left tackle and a physical specimen. He has a bright future." With the Rebels losing multiple offensive linemen, the area needs to be restocked. Thomas is legitimately at least 6-foot-5 with some length and good feet. Offensive line was an emphasis for the Rebels, and Thomas offers nice upside out of the natural State.

Biggest Miss: Nakobe Dean

The nation's top linebacker lives 70 miles from the Ole Miss campus, and the Rebels went to the last minute in the chase, but Nakobe Dean chose Georgia on ESPN Wednesday afternoon. Things seemed fairly dramatic -- in the stereotypical recruiting way -- the final 24 hours of Dean's recruitment but the Rebels couldn't grab the signature. Ole Miss' linebacker struggles have been well-documented, and Dean would have played immediately, but beyond that he would have been the key face of the class and a considerable momentum boost. Dean also likely would have had coattails that would have included teammate and LSU signee Raydarious Jones. After a thud of a morning on signing day, Dean and Jones punctuated the poor close around 1 p.m. Instead of being a salve and star for the class, it was the final blow to a difficult day.

Most Important Group: Offensive Line

Ole Miss loses All-SEC left tackle Greg Little and longtime starters Sean Rawlings and Javon Patterson on its offensive line this season, and Alex Givens will be out of eligibility following 2019, leaving significant turnover during a two-year span. That made this signing period vital, and Ole Miss responded with seven offensive line signees, not counting commit Caleb Etienne who didn't sign on Wednesday. Nick Broeker flirted with Ohio State down the stretch, but the Rebels held off the Buckeyes for the Illinois product. Two in-state signees (Bryce Ramsey and Caleb Warren) and three Georgia natives (Carter Colquitt, Jeremy James and Reece McIntyre) are included in the group.

Biggest Storyline: Mississippi's best