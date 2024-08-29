MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Quartet of guests
Week 1 of the college football season has arrived. Join Neal McCready for MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals, for a preview of the weekend ahead.
McCready is joined this week by a quartet of guests. First, he talks Ole Miss with David Eckert, who covers the Rebels for the Clarion-Ledger. Next, he talks about the Southeastern Conference and more with Braden Gall, who covers college football for ESPN, Athlon and 440 Sports.
Then McCready is joined by Dan Scott, host of the Dan Scott Show and the radio play-by-play voice of Furman football.
Finally, McCready takes one final look at the Big Ten season ahead with Eliot Clough, who covers Iowa for Rivals.com.
