MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Quintet of guests

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) lines up under Mississippi Rebels offensive linemen Eli Acker (73) during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

On this edition of MPW Digital, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready visits with five guests to preview the upcoming weekend in college football, the NFL and more.

First, Barrett Sallee of XM, Smothered and Covered Podcast and Outkick, joins to preview the weekend ahead in the Southeastern Conference.

CatsIllustrated.com publisher Justin Rowland joins to preview Saturday morning's showdown between Kentucky and No. 6 Ole Miss.

Former Alabama and NFL quarterback -- and McCready & Siskey weekly contributor -- AJ McCarron joins for a deep dive into Saturday night's clash between No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa and then IlliniGuys.com's Matthew Stevens joins for a conversation about the NIL scandal at UNLV and a look at Saturday's game in Happy Valley between Illinois and Penn State.

Finally, Barstool's Ben Mintz joins for his weekly visit to preview the betting weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.

MPW Digital Extra is presented by Rustic Revivals. Based out of Flowood, Mississippi, Rustic Revivals builds tables and other furniture by hand with locally sourced lumber. The husband and wife team of Josh and Ashley Pierce specialize in custom-ordered tables, beds, dressers, coffee tables, bookshelves, decorative cabinets and chairs. They also have a limited selection of ready for pickup pieces available in their shop. Rustic Revivals delivers within 250 miles of Flowood and all pieces are sealed for protection. Podcast listeners can take 10 percent off their purchase by using the code REBELS10. The QR code is on the YouTube stream. Go to rusticrevivalsms.com or facebook.com/rusticrevivalsms or @rusticrevivals on Instagram. You can also order directly by calling 228-217-1243 or email rusticrevivals@gmail.com.

