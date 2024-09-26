MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Quintet of guests
On this edition of MPW Digital, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready visits with five guests to preview the upcoming weekend in college football, the NFL and more.
First, Barrett Sallee of XM, Smothered and Covered Podcast and Outkick, joins to preview the weekend ahead in the Southeastern Conference.
CatsIllustrated.com publisher Justin Rowland joins to preview Saturday morning's showdown between Kentucky and No. 6 Ole Miss.
Former Alabama and NFL quarterback -- and McCready & Siskey weekly contributor -- AJ McCarron joins for a deep dive into Saturday night's clash between No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa and then IlliniGuys.com's Matthew Stevens joins for a conversation about the NIL scandal at UNLV and a look at Saturday's game in Happy Valley between Illinois and Penn State.
Finally, Barstool's Ben Mintz joins for his weekly visit to preview the betting weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.
