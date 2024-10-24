MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Trio of guests join

On this edition of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready gets you ready for another huge weekend in the Southeastern Conference.
First, he talks with USA Today's Blake Toppmeyer about No. 18 Ole Miss' recent struggles, the Rebels' path forward and the rest of the SEC landscape.
Then he talks with SoonerScoop.com's Eddie Radesovich about Oklahoma's struggles in the Sooners' first SEC season as well as Saturday's 11 a.m. date in Oxford against Ole Miss.
Then he has his weekly visit with Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, previewing the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.
MPW Digital Extra is presented by Rustic Revivals. Based out of Flowood, Mississippi, Rustic Revivals builds tables and other furniture by hand with locally sourced lumber. The husband and wife team of Josh and Ashley Pierce specialize in custom-ordered tables, beds, dressers, coffee tables, bookshelves, decorative cabinets and chairs. They also have a limited selection of ready for pickup pieces available in their shop. Rustic Revivals delivers within 250 miles of Flowood. Podcast listeners can take 20 percent off their purchase by using the code REBELS20. The QR code is on the YouTube stream. Go to rusticrevivalsms.com or facebook.com/rusticrevivalsms or @rusticrevivals on Instagram. You can also order directly by calling 228-217-1243 or email rusticrevivals@gmail.com.