MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Trio of guests join

On this edition of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready gets you ready for another huge weekend in the Southeastern Conference.

First, he talks with USA Today's Blake Toppmeyer about No. 18 Ole Miss' recent struggles, the Rebels' path forward and the rest of the SEC landscape.

Then he talks with SoonerScoop.com's Eddie Radesovich about Oklahoma's struggles in the Sooners' first SEC season as well as Saturday's 11 a.m. date in Oxford against Ole Miss.

Then he has his weekly visit with Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, previewing the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.