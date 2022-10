Chase Parham and Neal McCready are in studio for the postgame show, which is now presented by Dead Soxy. Ole Miss beat Texas A&M, 31-28, in College Station to move to 8-1 on the season. The Rebels now have a bye week before hosting Alabama. We talk with Jeffrey Wright, Brian Rippee and take your calls.

Use code RebelGrove to get 25 percent off with DeadSoxy.