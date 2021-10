No. 12 Ole Miss will look to catapult into the national title picture Saturday against No. 1 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese, The Next Round's Ryan Brown, 929 ESPN's Jeffrey Wright and Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz sat down with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready to preview Saturday's showdown between the Rebels and the Crimson Tide.