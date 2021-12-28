MPW Digital Sugar Bowl Pregame Show, pres. by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Welcome to the MPW Digital Preview Show, presented by Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux.

It’s time for the AllState Bowl. No. 8 Ole Miss meets No. 7 Baylor in New Orleans Saturday night, the Rebels’ first trip to the Sugar Bowl since Jan. 1, 2016, when they beat Oklahoma State. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m., though that could be delayed if the Rose Bowl game between Utah and Ohio State runs long.

The Rebels are now 10-2. Baylor, meanwhile, is 11-2 after winning the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma State earlier this month.

Today on the show, we’ll break down Xs and Os, taking a close look at Dave Aranda’s Baylor defense, with MPW Digital’s resident football expert, Pete DeWeese. We’ll talk about the SEC landscape with The Next Round’s Ryan Brown. Jeffrey Wright of 929 ESPN in Memphis will join to discuss the national college football picture. Finally, Barstool Sports’ Ben Mintz will talk about some of the bowl games, as well as his thoughts on Ole Miss’ season.

