OXFORD — If Ole Miss, especially in Daeshun Ruffin’s absence, is going to be an NCAA Tournament team, Matthew Murrell is going to have to take over games.

On Tuesday night, the junior guard did just that.

Murrell scored 25 points, making six of 10 shots from behind the 3-point line, to lead Ole Miss to a 70-58 win over Chattanooga.

Murrell was 9-for-14 from the floor, adding five assists and an assist for the Rebels, who improved to 3-0 with the victory.

“I got to see my first few 3s go in and from there, my teammates kept finding me and I kept shooting,” Murrell said. “I’m still playing my game.”

“He kind of took the game over offensively,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “Matt had an unbelievable second half.”

Ruffin’s replacements, freshmen TJ Caldwell and Amaree Abram, continued to show real promise. Caldwell had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes. Abram had seven points, five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

Chattanooga fell to 1-2.

Ole Miss trailed 14-7 early but clawed back to send the game to intermission tied at 33-33. The Rebels used a 10-0 run midway through the second half to take control and then cruised from there.