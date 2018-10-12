THE GREEN -- As you might imagine, it's been a terrible week here at Neal's Picks. It started Saturday night, following Ole Miss' 70-21 win over Harvard on the Bayou. I returned to the mansion to watch the late games with the interns, but instead of bringing Cathead, I brought some Taaka. Hey, money hasn't exactly been rolling in this year, and we picked the Warhawks by more than 25,000 points. One of the interns, Paulina, asked if I had secured any phone numbers of ULM players or invited them to that evening's festivities. I explained that no, I had not asked for phone numbers and that the ULM team had returned to Monroe in disgrace. I then explained to Paulina that this wasn't a party, Taaka be damned. That night, after Mississippi State scored to defeat Auburn (the interns picked Auburn), I leaned back in my chair, sighed and rolled my eyes. When Kentucky didn't give the ball to Bennie Snell in overtime, I simply muttered, "Oh, dear God." At our Sunday meeting, I explained that I was not refilling the daiquiri station this week due to insufficient funds. I implored the interns to study, saying, "We can do better." The interns have revolted this week, accusing me of a litany of micro-aggressions. They are on strike at the moment, claiming conditions are hostile and demanding not only an apology but also reparative justice. It's been a heartbreaking week watching all we've built over the years come crumbling down due to bad vodka, frustration and an empty daiquiri machine. I press on anyway. I have picks to make. I'll update you on Paulina and her fellow interns as soon as new information is available. On to the picks... Last Week: Jeffrey Wright: 5-2 overall, 4-3 ATS Neal McCready: 2-5 overall, 3-4 ATS Chase Parham: 4-3 overall, 4-3 ATS Barrett Clark: 5-2 overall, 4-3 ATS Corey Clark: 5-2 overall, 5-2 ATS Overall Season Record: Jeffrey Wright: 51-10 overall, 27-21 ATS Neal McCready: 48-13 overall, 22-26 ATS Chase Parham: 51-10 overall, 30-18 ATS Barrett Clark: 52-9 overall, 30-18 ATS Corey Clark: 53-8 overall, 26-22 ATS

All games Saturday. All times Central Daylight Time.

Does this look like the face of a man who is GUARANTEED $30 million? USA Today

Tennessee(+16.5) at No. 21 Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network: Jeffrey Wright: This line opened at 18 points, and quickly dropped implying a lot of money coming in on the Vols. I make a habit of not overreacting to statement losses like the one that the Vols had against Georgia, but you can’t also ignore the fact that Auburn looks lost offensively. However, I view this game to a similar game that Ole Miss had last week with a restless fan base and a team that needs to make a statement. Stidham plays much better at home, and I think Malzahn won’t let up if he can. Also, Tennessee still can’t score. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Auburn 35, Tennessee 14 Neal McCready: OK, let's talk through this. I watched some of Tennessee at Georgia two weeks ago, and the Vols actually showed some pride. They still got killed, but there were signs of life. Auburn has looked bad on offense for weeks, so much so that Gus Malzahn had to do the public "Don't blame the kids; blame me" plea. So hell, I don't know. I was going to roll with Auburn one more week, but Jay G. Tate talked me out of it. You're welcome, Tigers. Neal's Pick: Auburn 20, Tennessee 10 Chase Parham: I hate Tennessee. They are awful offensively, and while they are still playing hard for the Mister, it's not getting them much traction. I watched Auburn though and Gus has severe problems. Give me all of those points. Parham's Pick: Auburn 30, Tennessee 20 Barrett Clark: Auburn destroys Tennessee physically. Barrett's Pick: Auburn 24 Tenn 7 Corey Clark: That buyout, though. Corey's Pick: Auburn 27 UTK 10

This is the face of a man who escaped from prison and immediately won the lottery. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 Florida (-7) at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., ESPN: Jeffrey Wright: Vanderbilt is getting close from moving to fraud adjacent to just a straight-up fraud. I still think the Commodores are overvalued based upon a close loss in South Bend in a game that the Irish would have covered had they just played the right quarterback. Also, the poster child for CoachesThatCover.com(Trademark pending), Dan Mullen, is now 5-1 against the spread, and that one loss to Kentucky doesn’t look as bad as it did in real time. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Florida 31, Vanderbilt 17 Neal McCready: This is a trap, I'm sure. Well, guess what? I'm horrible at this, so I'll fall into it. I'm sure the Gators will sleepwalk all day and be in trouble in the fourth quarter, but they're more than seven points better than Vanderbilt. So screw it; I'm laying them. Neal's Pick: Florida 27, Vanderbilt 16 Chase Parham: This one is really simple. I will be much madder at myself if I take Vanderbilt and lose than if I just take the better team and lay the points. It's not like Nashville is going to create some weird environment -- unless it's silence -- for Florida. Don't over think it. Parham's Pick: Florida 30, Vanderbilt 13 Barrett Clark: Vandy plays a good game but comes short in the end. Barrett's Pick: Florida 24 Vandy 17 Corey Clark: Mullen probably has a "let's just the win and get out of here" attitude this week. But, he always knows the line. Corey's Pick: Florida 24 Vandy 14

Uh-O Mike Scarborough, TigerBait.com

No. 2 Georgia (-7) at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS: Jeffrey Wright: According to Chris Falicia, LSU is 6-0 against Top-10 teams at home not named Alabama. However, Georgia might as well be Alabama for all intents and purposes. LSU’s offense hasn’t done much all season and really hasn’t done much against defenses that aren’t coordinated by Wes McGriff. I think LSU is being overvalued at home here. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Georgia 27, LSU 17 Neal McCready: Georgia isn't the second-best team in the country, but the Bulldogs are more than seven points better than LSU. Joe Burrow's star has finally faded a bit, and UGA's athleticism will shut him down Saturday. Again, Georgia isn't what it's hyped to be, but they have too many weapons to blow this one. Neal's Pick: Georgia 24, LSU 13 Chase Parham: LSU hasn't lost an October home game since 2009 -- winning 20 in a row. That's a useless stat, and Georgia is going to wreck it on Saturday. Parham's Pick: Georgia 27, LSU 16 Barrett Clark: This seems like it's gonna be an old school Jefferson Pilot Game of the Week. Barrett's Pick: Georgia 21 LSU 17 Corey Clark: If I were going to pick LSU to cover, I'd pick them to win the game. Georgia better be ready to play. I think LSU is mad. I just can't pick LSU here. Corey's Pick: UGA 28 LSU 17

No one is sure how he did it, but Boom beat Missouri. USA Today

No. 22 Texas A&M (-2) at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network: Jeffrey Wright: Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher has entered into the Circle of Trust, going 5-1 against the spread this season. I think South Carolina is still overvalued after last week’s win against Missouri, one that was extremely fluke adjacent. The Gamecocks trailed by double figures to the Tigers until a hurricane developed above Williams-Brice Stadium that seemingly didn’t move until Missouri had played themselves out of the game. I’ll take the Aggies. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 28, South Carolina 24 Neal McCready: Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies rolling. Are they ready to win on the road against a quality SEC team? That's the next big step. I'm not sure they're ready for it, but Boom and the 'Cocks haven't been who I thought they'd be. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 23, South Carolina 17 Chase Parham: South Carolina was given a great gift last week, but I can't forget what all happened prior to the monsoon. The Tigers were dominating that thing before Mother Nature intervened. Wonder if Mother Nature is related to the Football Gods. Parham's Pick: Texas A&M 23, South Carolina 13 Barrett Clark: South Carolina just can't get it together. Barrett's Pick: Texas A&M 21 South Carolina 17 Corey Clark: What do you do with this one? There's only a 10% chance of rain in Columbia on Saturday. Corey's Pick: aTm 21 USCar 17

Nick Saban is so bored these days he's having to come up with ways to get fans to stay past the pre-game warm-ups. Pin them against the wall, indeed.

Missouri (+28) at No. 1 Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN: Jeffrey Wright: Alabama has failed to cover for three-straight games after more importantly covering the first half number in ever game. Tua Tagovailoa’s knee injury has me slightly concerned, concerned that he might just throw more and light up Missouri. Missouri feels like they’re due for a crushing loss. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Alabama 52, Missouri 21 Neal McCready: Nick Saban must be going soft in his old age. The Crimson Tide blows the hell out of a team in the first half and then just stops. I look for more of the same. Alabama builds a big lead, lets off the gas and Missouri rallies for late points to cover. Neal's Pick: Alabama 49, Missouri 24 Chase Parham: Alabama hasn't covered three weeks in a row, and it's mostly out of kindness and not caring anymore. I think Drew Lock will take care of a couple scores in mop-up time. Though I will say Mizzou sucks with pass defense and this will be quite the laugher before Tua leaves the game. Parham's Pick: Alabama 52, Mizzou 28 Barrett Clark: I hate Alabama. Barrett's Pick: Alabama 41 Mizzou 14 Corey Clark: Did you hear that they are going to play "Dixieland Delight?" Corey's Pick: Hold Her Up Tight Against The Wall 63 The School Our Professors Are Making Us Look Like For No Apparent Reason Other Than To Hear Themselves Talk 21

So how does this work this week? The loser gets a lecture from Leigh Anne and the winner gets tacos?