RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by College Corner Store: NFL Playoffs

Neal's Picks, presented by College Corner Store: NFL Playoffs
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS --- The college season has just one game left on the slate.
The work at Neal's Picks, however, is far from done. The race is tight as we try to successfully defend our title.
The focus this week shifts primarily to the National Football League, proof that we at Neal's Picks duck no one.
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 5-4 overall, 4-5 ATS
Chase Parham: 2-7 overall, 4-5 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 5-4 overall, 3-6 ATS
Zach Berry: 5-4 overall, 3-6 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 98-34 overall, 77-55 ATS
Chase Parham: 96-36 overall, 73-59 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 99-33 overall, 75-57 ATS
Zach Berry: 100-32 overall, 70-62 ATS
All times listed Central Standard Time
Saturday's games
Indianapolis Colts +6.5 at Buffalo Bills, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, 12:05 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: This feels like a big moment for the Bills, a resurgent franchise who appears very close to emerging as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Colts have a strong defense and a veteran-laden team, so this game could get weird, but I like the Bills here. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 20
Chase Parham: The Bills returning to top-tier status is really cool, and it's really nice for someone other than the Patriots to come out of the AFC East. I want Buffalo to hang around a bit. Parham's Pick: Buffalo 34, Indy 27
Jeffrey Wright: I don’t care if you want to call me Sponge Bob Square Pants. I’ve watched every Bills game this year because my host can’t watch them out of some misplaced sense of dread but needs me to determine if they’re frauds. They’re good, and they’re not “cute” good. They’re 13-3 and 11-5 against the spread. During their last five games, they were: 1.5 underdogs that won by 10, 2-point favorites that won by 11, 6-point favorites that won by 29, 7-point favorites that won by 29, and 3.5-point favorites that won by 30. Wright’s pick: Buffalo 35, Indianapolis 24
Zach Berry: This is going to be a rock fight. Zach's Pick: Buffalo 29, Indianapolis 23
Los Angeles Rams +4.5 at Seattle Seahawks, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, 3:40 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: I love hatred. Can you say that in America these days? I just did, so I guess you can. Jared Goff's thumb is an issue here, and his inability to exploit Seattle's defense will make this a fairly easy Seahawk victory. Neal's Pick: Seattle 27, Los Angeles Rams 17
Chase Parham: Seattle has wounded me more than once, and I'm a pseudo Rams fan because of my brother, even though that NFC title game happened. Jared Goff's thumb seemed ok yesterday. Parham's Pick: Rams 20, Seahawks 17
Jeffrey Wright: Quietly, Russ has kinda stunk during the second half of the season. During the final eight games, Wilson’s Passer Rating 91.9, nearly 16 points lower than his mark during the first eight games. If you toss out his first four games, he has been remarkably average. I’ll take Aaron Donald and the points. Wright’s pick: Seahawks 20, Rams 17
Zach Berry: Jalen Ramsey vs DK Metcalf Pt. III Zach's Pick: Seattle 23, Los Angeles 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8.5 at Washington Football Team, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, 7:15 p.m., NBC
Neal McCready: Sounds crazy here, but I won't be shocked if this is a fairly close game. Maybe that's my soft spot for Alex Smith or maybe it's me not being all that sold on the Bucs. However, I'm not risking anything on a team that shouldn't be in the playoffs. Neal's Picks: Tampa Bay 34, Washington 17
Chase Parham: Washington's Alex Smith is the great story, but I think think Tampa rolls here. Parham's Pick: Tampa 38, Washington 24
Jeffrey Wright: Do I think the Buccaneers can score 24? Yes.Wright’s pick: Tampa Bay 24, Washington 10
Zach Berry: No Mike Evans, no problem. Zach's Pick: Tampa Bay 26, Washington 18
Sunday's games
Baltimore Ravens -3.5 at Tennessee Titans, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, 12:05 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Neal McCready: I think this line is spot on. I think the Ravens are a field goal better than Tennessee, and with fans not a factor, I just wonder if the Titans can stop the Ravens' offense. Tennessee will try to control tempo and leave Lamar Jackson off the field. This should be a really good game. Neal's Pick: Baltimore 28, Tennessee 24
Chase Parham: Tennessee's defense worries me here, but I'll ride with Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown. Tennessee has gone from nondescript to fun. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 27, Baltimore 24
Jeffrey Wright: This will be the 3rd straight postseason featuring a matchup between the rushing champion and No. 1 rushing team from the regular season. Overall, it will be the 5th such playoff matchup since the 1970 merger — the individual rushing champion has come out each of the previous four victorious including Henry in the Divisional Round last year against the Ravens. I think the Ravens are what they are, a good team that dominates teams beneath them. The Titans are still a good team, despite the fact that they can’t stop air. I think it’s a FG game. Wright’s pick: Ravens 27, Titans 24
Zach Berry: Wrong team favored. Zach's Pick: Tennessee 26, Baltimore 24
Chicago Bears +10 at New Orleans Saints, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, 3:40 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: It's a lot of points, but the Saints are a lot better than the Bears. Look for New Orleans to get ahead early and force Chicago to put the game in Mitch Trubisky's hands. Ask me how that turns out. Neal's Pick: New Orleans 31, Chicago 17
Chase Parham: I'm a superstitious freak when it comes to the Saints. There's no way in hell I'm picking them to win a playoff game. We call this emotional hedging. Parham's Pick: Bears 41, Saints 40 (Hail Mary on last play. That hasn't happened to N.O. yet.)
Jeffrey Wright: The Bears backed their way into the playoffs with wins over Houston, Minnesota, and Jacksonville before losing to Green Bay by 19 last week. The Saints are 6-1-1 against the spread during the second half of the season, and I don’t really like Mitch’s chances against a top-five defense. Wright’s pick: Saints 31, Bears 17
Zach Berry: This has the makings of a running clock In the second half. Zach's Pick: New Orleans 32, Chicago 20
Cleveland Browns +4.5 at Pittsburgh Steelers, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, 7:15 p.m., NBC
Neal McCready: Pittsburgh has limped to the finish line, while Cleveland has some momentum and is now playing with nothing to lose. Baker Mayfield with a free shot is intriguing. Neal's Pick: Pittsburgh 24, Cleveland 21
Chase Parham: Let's get weird with the last game of the weekend. The Browns advancing would be a really cool story. Parham's Pick: Browns 24, Steelers 20
Jeffrey Wright: The Browns are heavily dependent on the play-action game on offense and no one is better at defending that than the Steelers. Also, without their play caller, you have to wonder if this is just not meant to be for the Browns. Wright’s pick Pittsburgh 27, Cleveland 17
Zach Berry: This one should be fun. Zach's Pick: Pittsburgh 25, Cleveland 20
Monday's game
No. 3 Ohio State +7.5 vs. No. 1 Alabama, CFP National Championship presented by AT&T, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I just think Alabama's offense is too much for anyone, Ohio State included. The Buckeyes will score, but I look for the Crimson Tide to pull away late and get Nick Saban's sixth(!) national title at Alabama. Incredible. Neal's Pick: Alabama 49, Ohio State 34
Chase Parham: Justin Fields' health is the determining thing here. I would pick Ohio State, to at least cover, if we knew he is 100 percent. However, that's not the case, and it's hard to expect a player to back up a career game with another one. Parham's Pick: Alabama 42, Ohio State 31
Jeffrey Wright: Duh. Keep calm and lay them all. Wright’s pick: Alabama 42, Ohio State 28
Zach Berry: If Justin Fields was 100 percent, I'd get weird with this one, but I just can't with the uncertainty. Zach's Pick: Alabama 41, Ohio State 36