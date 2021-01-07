RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by College Corner Store: NFL Playoffs

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS --- The college season has just one game left on the slate. The work at Neal's Picks, however, is far from done. The race is tight as we try to successfully defend our title. The focus this week shifts primarily to the National Football League, proof that we at Neal's Picks duck no one. On to the picks...

Last Week: Neal McCready: 5-4 overall, 4-5 ATS Chase Parham: 2-7 overall, 4-5 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 5-4 overall, 3-6 ATS Zach Berry: 5-4 overall, 3-6 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 98-34 overall, 77-55 ATS Chase Parham: 96-36 overall, 73-59 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 99-33 overall, 75-57 ATS Zach Berry: 100-32 overall, 70-62 ATS

Antonio Williams and the Buffalo Bills are one of the real feel-good stories in a season that has lacked many feel-good stories. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Indianapolis Colts +6.5 at Buffalo Bills, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, 12:05 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: This feels like a big moment for the Bills, a resurgent franchise who appears very close to emerging as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Colts have a strong defense and a veteran-laden team, so this game could get weird, but I like the Bills here. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 20 Chase Parham: The Bills returning to top-tier status is really cool, and it's really nice for someone other than the Patriots to come out of the AFC East. I want Buffalo to hang around a bit. Parham's Pick: Buffalo 34, Indy 27 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t care if you want to call me Sponge Bob Square Pants. I’ve watched every Bills game this year because my host can’t watch them out of some misplaced sense of dread but needs me to determine if they’re frauds. They’re good, and they’re not “cute” good. They’re 13-3 and 11-5 against the spread. During their last five games, they were: 1.5 underdogs that won by 10, 2-point favorites that won by 11, 6-point favorites that won by 29, 7-point favorites that won by 29, and 3.5-point favorites that won by 30. Wright’s pick: Buffalo 35, Indianapolis 24 Zach Berry: This is going to be a rock fight. Zach's Pick: Buffalo 29, Indianapolis 23

Former Ole Miss wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) has emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in the NFL. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Los Angeles Rams +4.5 at Seattle Seahawks, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, 3:40 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I love hatred. Can you say that in America these days? I just did, so I guess you can. Jared Goff's thumb is an issue here, and his inability to exploit Seattle's defense will make this a fairly easy Seahawk victory. Neal's Pick: Seattle 27, Los Angeles Rams 17 Chase Parham: Seattle has wounded me more than once, and I'm a pseudo Rams fan because of my brother, even though that NFC title game happened. Jared Goff's thumb seemed ok yesterday. Parham's Pick: Rams 20, Seahawks 17 Jeffrey Wright: Quietly, Russ has kinda stunk during the second half of the season. During the final eight games, Wilson’s Passer Rating 91.9, nearly 16 points lower than his mark during the first eight games. If you toss out his first four games, he has been remarkably average. I’ll take Aaron Donald and the points. Wright’s pick: Seahawks 20, Rams 17 Zach Berry: Jalen Ramsey vs DK Metcalf Pt. III Zach's Pick: Seattle 23, Los Angeles 17

It's a great story, but I get oh so nervous when I see Alex Smith (11) in the pocket waiting to throw a football. (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8.5 at Washington Football Team, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, 7:15 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: Sounds crazy here, but I won't be shocked if this is a fairly close game. Maybe that's my soft spot for Alex Smith or maybe it's me not being all that sold on the Bucs. However, I'm not risking anything on a team that shouldn't be in the playoffs. Neal's Picks: Tampa Bay 34, Washington 17 Chase Parham: Washington's Alex Smith is the great story, but I think think Tampa rolls here. Parham's Pick: Tampa 38, Washington 24 Jeffrey Wright: Do I think the Buccaneers can score 24? Yes.Wright’s pick: Tampa Bay 24, Washington 10 Zach Berry: No Mike Evans, no problem. Zach's Pick: Tampa Bay 26, Washington 18

Former Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown, like his friend and former teammate, Metcalf, has emerged as one of the most dangerous pass-catchers in the NFL. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Baltimore Ravens -3.5 at Tennessee Titans, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, 12:05 p.m., ABC/ESPN Neal McCready: I think this line is spot on. I think the Ravens are a field goal better than Tennessee, and with fans not a factor, I just wonder if the Titans can stop the Ravens' offense. Tennessee will try to control tempo and leave Lamar Jackson off the field. This should be a really good game. Neal's Pick: Baltimore 28, Tennessee 24 Chase Parham: Tennessee's defense worries me here, but I'll ride with Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown. Tennessee has gone from nondescript to fun. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 27, Baltimore 24 Jeffrey Wright: This will be the 3rd straight postseason featuring a matchup between the rushing champion and No. 1 rushing team from the regular season. Overall, it will be the 5th such playoff matchup since the 1970 merger — the individual rushing champion has come out each of the previous four victorious including Henry in the Divisional Round last year against the Ravens. I think the Ravens are what they are, a good team that dominates teams beneath them. The Titans are still a good team, despite the fact that they can’t stop air. I think it’s a FG game. Wright’s pick: Ravens 27, Titans 24 Zach Berry: Wrong team favored. Zach's Pick: Tennessee 26, Baltimore 24

Hey, Saints fans, when you do that really nervous thing you do because your team has kind of choked in the playoffs a lot in the last few years, look at this picture. It's going to be OK -- at least for this week. (Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports)

Chicago Bears +10 at New Orleans Saints, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, 3:40 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: It's a lot of points, but the Saints are a lot better than the Bears. Look for New Orleans to get ahead early and force Chicago to put the game in Mitch Trubisky's hands. Ask me how that turns out. Neal's Pick: New Orleans 31, Chicago 17 Chase Parham: I'm a superstitious freak when it comes to the Saints. There's no way in hell I'm picking them to win a playoff game. We call this emotional hedging. Parham's Pick: Bears 41, Saints 40 (Hail Mary on last play. That hasn't happened to N.O. yet.) Jeffrey Wright: The Bears backed their way into the playoffs with wins over Houston, Minnesota, and Jacksonville before losing to Green Bay by 19 last week. The Saints are 6-1-1 against the spread during the second half of the season, and I don’t really like Mitch’s chances against a top-five defense. Wright’s pick: Saints 31, Bears 17 Zach Berry: This has the makings of a running clock In the second half. Zach's Pick: New Orleans 32, Chicago 20

Just like he (and Jeffrey Wright) said he would, Baker Mayfield has the Browns in the playoffs. (Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Cleveland Browns +4.5 at Pittsburgh Steelers, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, 7:15 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: Pittsburgh has limped to the finish line, while Cleveland has some momentum and is now playing with nothing to lose. Baker Mayfield with a free shot is intriguing. Neal's Pick: Pittsburgh 24, Cleveland 21 Chase Parham: Let's get weird with the last game of the weekend. The Browns advancing would be a really cool story. Parham's Pick: Browns 24, Steelers 20 Jeffrey Wright: The Browns are heavily dependent on the play-action game on offense and no one is better at defending that than the Steelers. Also, without their play caller, you have to wonder if this is just not meant to be for the Browns. Wright’s pick Pittsburgh 27, Cleveland 17 Zach Berry: This one should be fun. Zach's Pick: Pittsburgh 25, Cleveland 20

