Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: Championship Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Dre Davis scored 18 points, Sean Pedulla added 16 and No. 23 Mississippi shot 63 percent in the
10 Thoughts: It's lobbying/politicking time, my SEC rankings, hoops impress in San Diego, Burton Webb, links and more
Ole Miss capped off its regular season with a 26-14 win over Mississippi State on Friday in Oxford.
It wasn't the party Ole Miss had hoped for, but the Rebels won the Egg Bowl and now hope for a Saturday miracle
Ole Miss finishes 9-3 with the win over MSU and awaits its postseason assignment.
