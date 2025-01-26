Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: NFL Championship Weekend

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Three games left.
Three-man race.
Drama.
It's really that simple. With three games left, starting with the NFL conference championship games on Sunday, the battle for the coveted Neal's Picks Trophy remains full-throated.
Even while Chase Parham conducts his annual witch hunt attacking women's basketball, he's sneaked into contention for a title. Jeffrey Wright is just one game back and we at Neal's Picks Palace, despite a season full of adversity and controversy, enter the penultimate weekend with a one-game lead.
Historians will write about these days, and not just because Donald Trump stripped Anthony Fauci of his security detail.
As I side note, I would proffer that Fauci would be well protected behind bars at Leavenworth or ADX Florence, but that's another topic for another day.
So, as football season comes to an end, rejoice in the final stages of one of the greatest competitions ever held.
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 3-2 overall, 3-2 ATS
Chase Parham: 3-2 overall, 4-1 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 4-1 overall, 2-3 ATS
Brian Rippee: 3-2 overall, 3-2 ATS
Michael Luker: 3-2 overall, 4-1 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 134-45 overall, 90-77 ATS
Chase Parham: 134-45 overall, 88-79 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 134-45 overall, 89-78 ATS
Brian Rippee: 125-54 overall, 83-84 ATS
Michael Luker: 131-48 overall, 86-81 ATS
All games Sunday
All times listed Central Standard Time
All betting odds via DraftKings
Washington Commanders +6 at Philadelphia Eagles, NFC Championship Game, 2 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: I apparently have a soft spot for former LSU quarterbacks. First, Joe Burrow. And now, Jayden Daniels. I'm just gambling here that this is too big of a line. Washington has been creating turnovers on defense, and it will need another couple versus Jalen Hurts and Co. to make this pick come true. That said, Hurts looks banged up and I won't be shocked by a little more Redskins, er Commanders, magic in this NFL East clash. Neal's Pick: Philadelphia 23, Washington 20
Chase Parham: Philadelphia hit enough big plays to get past the Rams, and while Washington is a good team and has an elite young quarterback, I'm riding with the home team that has been underrated, honestly, this season. I like Saquon, and it feels like an opportunity for a showcase game for Philly. The Commanders' window is wide open; it just won't be this season. Parham's Pick: Eagles 31, Commanders 20
Jeffrey Wright: Ole Miss fans are probably the least-surprised ball knowers to find that Jayden Daniels has been this good this soon.
However, when you look at the matchup, Daniels has feasted on one-high safety looks. Tampa Bay ranked fourth in the NFL in percentage of plays in Cover 3 while the Lions ranked first in the league in percentage of plays in Cover 1, the only one-high safety coverages. Further, all nine of Daniels’s interceptions occurred with six defenders in the box or fewer. The Eagles lead the league in number of plays (total and percentage) with six defenders or fewer in the box. I’ll lay it. WRIGHT’S PICK: EAGLES 27, COMMANDERS 17
Brian Rippee: Jayden Daniels might be having the best rookie season ever. I am not a huge believer in this Eagles team, but they’ve proved me wrong two weeks in a row. I won’t be fooled a third time. Rippee’s Pick: Philadelphia 28, Washington 17
Michael Luker: I’m gonna take the points here. Washington has a ton of momentum right now. I think Philly wins a close one though. Luker's Pick: Philadelphia 24 Washington 20
Buffalo Bills +1.5 at Kansas City Chiefs, AFC Championship Game, 5:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount +
Neal McCready: I just have a feeling it's Buffalo's turn. That's all. Could the Chiefs win again and ruin yet another Super Bowl Sunday? Of course. Could we be subjected to two more weeks of stories about what Tay Tay will wear in New Orleans, who will she sit with, etc? Certainly. However, in this time of surging optimism, I choose to believe in the red, white and blue. This feels like Rocky Balboa wearing Apollo Creed's trunks versus Ivan Drago. No pain, Josh Allen. No pain. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 27, Kansas City 24
Chase Parham: I have complete Chiefs burnout. It's real and it's fierce. They've sucked some enjoyment out of the season for me, which is fairly nuts since I have no emotional feeling about them in either direction. I like the Bill -- they are perhaps my favorite AFC team -- so I'm invested in that direction. I'm ready for something new. The Chiefs' success and superiority is to be admired and respected. It's just more interesting to see Buffalo make a run. But we're going with reverse psychology. Parham's Pick: Chiefs 27, Bills 23
Jeffrey Wright: I don’t hate the Chiefs. I find them boring, but I respect them. They play great defense and trust their quarterback.
However, they have had one key flaw this season, scoring touchdowns in the Red Zone. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on just 52.9 percent of their Red Zone drives this season, ranking 24th in the NFL, while the Bills converted 68.4 percent of their Red Zone drives into touchdowns, the second-best mark in the league.
Buffalo’s defensive structure is designed to keep the ball in front of them and make teams beat them in the Red Zone. I think this will become a Red Zone game, and I would rather bet on the Bills’ Red Zone offense. WRIGHT’S PICK: BILLS 24, CHIEFS 20
Brian Rippee: I think this is finally the year Josh Allen gets Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. The Bills look like the best team in football. Meanwhile, Kansas City has looked beatable despite a great regular season record. Rippee’s Pick: Buffalo 31, Kansas City 27
Michael Luker: Hate is a strong word. I hate Patrick Mahomes, referees, and the Kansas City Chiefs. I’m taking Buffalo outright here. Luker's Pick: Buffalo 28 Kansas City 20