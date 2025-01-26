Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: NFL Championship Weekend

The Neal's Picks Money Tree, defying nature with new growth in Arctic conditions.

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Three games left. Three-man race. Drama. It's really that simple. With three games left, starting with the NFL conference championship games on Sunday, the battle for the coveted Neal's Picks Trophy remains full-throated. Even while Chase Parham conducts his annual witch hunt attacking women's basketball, he's sneaked into contention for a title. Jeffrey Wright is just one game back and we at Neal's Picks Palace, despite a season full of adversity and controversy, enter the penultimate weekend with a one-game lead. Historians will write about these days, and not just because Donald Trump stripped Anthony Fauci of his security detail. As I side note, I would proffer that Fauci would be well protected behind bars at Leavenworth or ADX Florence, but that's another topic for another day. So, as football season comes to an end, rejoice in the final stages of one of the greatest competitions ever held. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 3-2 overall, 3-2 ATS Chase Parham: 3-2 overall, 4-1 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 4-1 overall, 2-3 ATS Brian Rippee: 3-2 overall, 3-2 ATS Michael Luker: 3-2 overall, 4-1 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 134-45 overall, 90-77 ATS Chase Parham: 134-45 overall, 88-79 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 134-45 overall, 89-78 ATS Brian Rippee: 125-54 overall, 83-84 ATS Michael Luker: 131-48 overall, 86-81 ATS

All games Sunday

All times listed Central Standard Time

All betting odds via DraftKings

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass defended by Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders +6 at Philadelphia Eagles, NFC Championship Game, 2 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I apparently have a soft spot for former LSU quarterbacks. First, Joe Burrow. And now, Jayden Daniels. I'm just gambling here that this is too big of a line. Washington has been creating turnovers on defense, and it will need another couple versus Jalen Hurts and Co. to make this pick come true. That said, Hurts looks banged up and I won't be shocked by a little more Redskins, er Commanders, magic in this NFL East clash. Neal's Pick: Philadelphia 23, Washington 20 Chase Parham: Philadelphia hit enough big plays to get past the Rams, and while Washington is a good team and has an elite young quarterback, I'm riding with the home team that has been underrated, honestly, this season. I like Saquon, and it feels like an opportunity for a showcase game for Philly. The Commanders' window is wide open; it just won't be this season. Parham's Pick: Eagles 31, Commanders 20 Jeffrey Wright: Ole Miss fans are probably the least-surprised ball knowers to find that Jayden Daniels has been this good this soon. However, when you look at the matchup, Daniels has feasted on one-high safety looks. Tampa Bay ranked fourth in the NFL in percentage of plays in Cover 3 while the Lions ranked first in the league in percentage of plays in Cover 1, the only one-high safety coverages. Further, all nine of Daniels’s interceptions occurred with six defenders in the box or fewer. The Eagles lead the league in number of plays (total and percentage) with six defenders or fewer in the box. I’ll lay it. WRIGHT’S PICK: EAGLES 27, COMMANDERS 17 Brian Rippee: Jayden Daniels might be having the best rookie season ever. I am not a huge believer in this Eagles team, but they’ve proved me wrong two weeks in a row. I won’t be fooled a third time. Rippee’s Pick: Philadelphia 28, Washington 17 Michael Luker: I’m gonna take the points here. Washington has a ton of momentum right now. I think Philly wins a close one though. Luker's Pick: Philadelphia 24 Washington 20

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, ready to throw a pass, watches his receiver get into a position during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo by Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)